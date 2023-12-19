Dec 19 (Reuters) - Blue Owl Capital Inc:
* XOMA-NON-DILUTIVE, NON-RECOURSE, ROYALTY-BACKED LOAN FOR UP TO $140 MILLION OF CAPITAL WITH CERTAIN FUNDS MANAGED BY CREDIT PLATFORM OF BLUE OWL CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
