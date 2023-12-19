XOMA Corporation is a biotechnology royalty aggregator. The Companyâs drug royalty aggregator business is focused on early to mid-stage clinical assets, primarily in Phase I and II. The Company has a portfolio of economic rights and royalty payments associated with partnered pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. Its royalty portfolio includes AFM13, AFM24, AB002 (proCase/E-WE thrombin), AB023 (xisomab, 3G3), AB054, AZD2936, AV-299 (ficlatuzumab), BAY1213790 (osocimab), CMP-001 (vidutolimod), Lysosomal Storage Disorders Enzymes, COM902, DAY101 (tovorafenib), vosaroxin, INCAGN1876, INCAGN1949, INCAGN02390, INCAGN2385, JNJ-63723283 (cetrelimab), MK-4830, MT-0169, CFZ533 (iscalimab), VPM087 (gevokizumab), NIS793, NIR178, G03-52-01, ebopiprant, PBF-680, PBF-677, PBF-999, PBF-1129, PBF-1650, RZ358, RZ402, faricimab (faricimab-svoa), TAK-079 (mezagitamab), Aldoxorubicin, and Arimoclomol. The Company's subsidiaries include XOMA Technology Ltd., XOMA (US) LLC, and XOMA UK Limited.

