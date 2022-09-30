Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Xometry, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XMTR   US98423F1093

XOMETRY, INC.

(XMTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:19 2022-09-30 pm EDT
58.28 USD   +1.85%
09/29Building American Manufacturing Resilience : CEOs Are Investing In Talent & Technology While Also Reshoring & Nearshoring Their Manufacturing Operations, A New Xometry Poll with Forbes And Zogby Reveals
GL
09/29Building American Manufacturing Resilience : CEOs Are Investing In Talent & Technology While Also Reshoring & Nearshoring Their Manufacturing Operations, A New Xometry Poll with Forbes And Zogby Reveals
AQ
09/28Connecticut Center For Advanced Technology, CT Community Colleges and Xometry Announce Full Tuition Scholarships For Manufacturing Students
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Celebrating Manufacturing Day: Xometry Presents “Building American Manufacturing Resilience” Webcast

09/30/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Featuring Executives From Forbes, Women in Manufacturing Association and Zogby Strategies
  • Highlighting The Results Of A Just-Released Poll Identifying Key Strategies CEOs Are Taking To Navigate A Changing World And Ensure Continued Growth
  • Streaming Live At 2 p.m. ET On Friday, Oct. 7, Officially Known As “Manufacturing Day”

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, will celebrate Manufacturing Day by hosting a “Building American Manufacturing Resilience” webcast, featuring executives from Forbes, Women in Manufacturing Association and Zogby Strategies.

Among other things, the discussion will deliver a deep dive into the recently released survey tracking sentiment from more than 150 CEOs. The survey was sponsored by Xometry in a joint effort with Forbes and powered by veteran polling firm John Zogby Strategies.

WHO:

  • Forbes Senior Editor, Amy Feldman
  • Zogby Strategies Managing Partner, Jeremy Zogby
  • Women in Manufacturing Associations President & Founder, Allison Grealis
  • Xometry CEO, Randy Altschuler

WHEN: 2 p.m. ET, Manufacturing Day, Friday, Oct. 7

WHY: Although 90 percent of CEOs expect supply chain concerns to stretch well into 2023, the survey reveals resilience in the face of continued disruption. The majority of CEOs – 80 percent – are planning capital investments, inclusive of talent, technology or other improvements.

WHERE: You can register for the webcast here: https://live.xometry.com/.

A visualization of the survey results is available here

Press Contact:
Illume PR for Xometry, Inc.
Xometry@IllumePR.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/552c4c94-ebfd-4dd9-b923-b13229c07d23


All news about XOMETRY, INC.
09/29Building American Manufacturing Resi : CEOs Are Investing In Talent & Technology While Als..
GL
09/29Building American Manufacturing Resi : CEOs Are Investing In Talent & Technology While Als..
AQ
09/28Connecticut Center For Advanced Technology, CT Community Colleges and Xometry Announce ..
GL
09/28Connecticut Center For Advanced Technology, CT Community Colleges and Xometry Announce ..
AQ
09/27Insider Sell: Xometry
MT
09/23Kentucky Community And Technical College System, Kentucky Lt. Gov. Coleman & Xometry An..
GL
09/23Kentucky Community And Technical College System, Kentucky Lt. Gov. Coleman & Xometry An..
AQ
09/19Kentucky Lt. Gov. Coleman, Kentucky Community and Technical College System & Xometry An..
GL
09/19Xometry, Inc.(NasdaqGS:XMTR) added to S&P Retail Select Industry ..
CI
09/16Insider Sell: Xometry
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XOMETRY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 399 M - -
Net income 2022 -67,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 43,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -40,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 705 M 2 705 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,67x
EV / Sales 2023 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 788
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart XOMETRY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Xometry, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XOMETRY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 57,22 $
Average target price 62,71 $
Spread / Average Target 9,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randolph Altschuler Chief Executive Officer & Director
James M. Rallo Chief Financial Officer
George Ronald Hornig Chairman
Matt Leibel Senior Vice President-Engineering
Peter Goguen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XOMETRY, INC.11.65%2 705
ADOBE INC.-50.38%129 358
AUTODESK, INC.-32.62%40 897
WORKDAY INC.-42.80%40 005
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-25.44%38 879
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-10.94%32 662