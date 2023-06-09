Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Xometry, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XMTR   US98423F1093

XOMETRY, INC.

(XMTR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-09 pm EDT
21.65 USD   +4.94%
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Xometry, Inc. of an Investigation and Potential Class Action Lawsuit - (NASDAQ: XMTR)

06/09/2023 | 08:56pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Xometry, Inc.:

Before the market opened on March 1, 2023, Xometry issued a press release and held an earnings call reporting on financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. The Company disclosed that Xometry suffered an adjusted EBITDA loss of $14.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 reflecting a "revenue shortfall" and "lower gross margins quarter-over-quarter." The Company blamed "macroeconomic factors" such as inflation that "changed" supplier behavior, that some of Xometry's "largest customers grew less than expected", and "an environment of falling cost and slowing demand." Further the Company announced that, despite becoming a publicly traded company less than two years prior, Xometry would be implementing a "5-point strategic plan" that included renewed focus on top 200 accounts who admittedly "represent significant opportunities and who depend on Xometry to strengthen their crucial supply chains" as well as "aggressively" reducing operating expenses, among other items. The March 1, 2023 press release also released the Company's full year financial guidance and outlook for fiscal year 2023 that fell far below Street consensus, including projected revenue between $470 million and $480 million, and projected adjusted EBITDA between ($22) million and ($20) million.

Following this news, Xometry's stock price fell approximately 40% to close at $18.40 per share on March 1, 2023.

Due to the forgoing, The Gross Law Firm is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of certain Xometry investors. If you incurred a loss on your XMTR investment, please contact us using the link below to discuss your rights.

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/xometry-loss-submission-form/?wire=4

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (646) 453-8903

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-the-gross-law-firm-notifies-shareholders-of-xometry-inc-of-an-investigation-and-potential-class-action-lawsuit--nasdaq-xmtr-301847617.html

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2023
