NORTH BETHESDA, Md. and GILBERT, Ariz., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, the global AI-driven marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today introduced a series of 15- , 30- and 60-second videos spotlighting Awake Window & Door Co., the Arizona based manufacturer that relies on Xometry to create its beautiful home windows and doors. The latest installment of Xometry’s “Where Big Ideas Are Built” brand platform, the new spots showcase the custom manufacturing services Xometry provides Awake, while also highlighting Awake’s mission of putting formerly incarcerated men and women back to work.

“At Awake Window & Door Co., we take great pride in producing industry leading windows and doors while advancing our mission of giving formerly incarcerated individuals second chances through employee development and training programs,” said Awake CEO Scott Gates. “We place high standards on all of our suppliers, and Xometry consistently delivers high-quality prototype and production parts. As a mission-driven company themselves, Xometry is also championing our mission of giving people second chances. It’s a win-win for us, for our customers and for employees.”

Filmed at Awake’s facilities in Arizona, the spots feature Andrew Woods, Awake’s marketing manager, discussing the precision needed to produce Awake’s award-winning family of products. “When we needed injection molded parts, we turned to Xometry,” Wood says to the camera. “Xometry experts supported us from prototyping through production, with critical design for manufacturability feedback (DFM) and sourced parts every step of the way. With Xometry’s massive domestic supply network, accessing other services, like 3D printing, CNC machining or sheet fabrication is easier than ever.”

Xometry’s support has been instrumental in Awake's growth and success. By providing easy access to custom manufacturing services, Xometry has guided Awake from the prototyping stage to the full-scale production of injection-molded parts. Awake now sources all their injection-molded components exclusively from Xometry.







“We’re incredibly proud to be working with Awake,” said Randy Altschuler, Xometry CEO. “Both companies share a common purpose of giving back to the communities we serve, and we both believe in the power of manufacturing to transform our world. Together, we’re demonstrating how two companies can unite to produce high-quality products, boost skilled labor and foster social impact.”

The new Xometry spots featuring Awake Window & Door Co. are available across digital platforms including YouTube, Vimeo, on-demand television services and relevant industry web sites.

About Xometry

Xometry’s (NASDAQ:XMTR) AI-powered marketplace , popular Thomas industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing manufacturing. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and makes it easy for buyers to create locally resilient supply chains. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® leverages millions of pieces of data to analyze complex parts in real-time, matches buyers with the right suppliers globally, and provides accurate pricing and lead times. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

