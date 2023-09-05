Xometry, Inc. is a global online marketplace connecting buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services. The Company's artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled technology platform is powered by machine learning algorithms and a dataset. The Company operates through two segments: the United States and International. The Company uses technology to enable product designers, engineers, buyers, and supply chain professionals to access the capacity of a global network of manufacturing facilities. The Company's suppliers? capabilities include computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, sheet cutting, three-dimensional (3D) printing, die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, tube bending, as well as finishing services, prototyping and production. In addition, it offers suppliers digital marketing and data solutions and software as a service (SaaS)-based solution.

Sector Software