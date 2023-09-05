Equities XMTR US98423F1093
|Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-09-05 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|20.19 USD
|-0.44%
|+12.23%
|-37.36%
|Sep. 01
|Insider Sell: Xometry
|MT
|Aug. 15
|Insider Sell: Xometry
|MT
Transcript : Xometry, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference, Sep-05-2023 02:25 PM
Today at 05:25 pm
Presenter SpeechEric Sheridan (Analysts)I think in the interest of keeping this on time, if I'm right, we should j...
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
More about the company
Xometry, Inc. is a global online marketplace connecting buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services. The Company's artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled technology platform is powered by machine learning algorithms and a dataset. The Company operates through two segments: the United States and International. The Company uses technology to enable product designers, engineers, buyers, and supply chain professionals to access the capacity of a global network of manufacturing facilities. The Company's suppliers? capabilities include computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, sheet cutting, three-dimensional (3D) printing, die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, tube bending, as well as finishing services, prototyping and production. In addition, it offers suppliers digital marketing and data solutions and software as a service (SaaS)-based solution.
SectorSoftware
Calendar
2023-09-07 - Citi Global Technology Conference
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
20.19USD
Average target price
23.56USD
Spread / Average Target
+16.67%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-37.36%
|973 M $
|+10.54%
|895 M $
|+28.04%
|851 M $
|-13.52%
|753 M $
|-30.11%
|711 M $
|+5.06%
|707 M $
|+93.19%
|698 M $
|+31.61%
|653 M $
|+132.75%
|1 323 M $
|+54.43%
|567 M $