Xometry : EDITED TRANSCRIPT

MAY 23, 2022 - Xometry Inc at JPMorgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference

On the supplier side, the small manufacturers, they're usually landlocked or limited to their local customer base. So if you're a manufacturer in Michigan, you usually live and die with the automotive industry, for example. Or if you're in Houston, Texas, maybe that's with the oil and gas industry. So even if you have open capacity, it's very difficult for you to find the customers outside of your direct region to fill that capacity.

So as suppliers in the Xometry marketplace, they can not only fill all of their open capacity, but they can also optimize the kind of work that they get because for a supplier, any 2 different jobs could provide radically different kinds of margins for them, depending on the skills that are required and the equipment required. So with Xometry, they're able to get work that better fits the envelope of what they can do. It's more profitable work for them.

And then on top of that, we have this basket of supplier services, so for example, financial services, that help them speed up their cash flow so they can invest in their business. We have other services that help them with their marketing and data solutions and also the ability to purchase tools and materials, the inputs they need to manufacture at lower prices. So we're helping lower their operating costs. And for these small businesses, inherently, they tend to have higher operating costs than larger companies.

Raquel Betesh - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst

So your TAM is $260 billion as manufacturing industry is one of the largest segments of the global economy, making your TAM one of the largest TAMs in our software universe. To what extent do you believe you can penetrate the market there?

Randolph Brody Altschuler - Xometry, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director

Yes. So in our space, it's very unusual because the long tail of the Internet has not touched a lot of these manufacturers. So if you're a service provider or a retailer, there were lots of options for you to sell your goods or if you were to sell your services, but that really hasn't happened in manufacturing. And so we're providing a really unique value proposition for those suppliers.

Likewise, for the customers, the shift to digital that's happened in so many other industries hasn't happened in manufacturing either. So it's sort of inevitable. It's a secular shift that's happening right now. And for these buyers, so many other things are being bought via marketplaces. And in an e-commerce-like manner, it makes sense that manufacturing would have a similar dynamic.

So we're very confident that we can convince the buyers that, hey, this is an easier, faster, less expensive way for you to purchase manufacturing. And likewise, for suppliers, this is a better way for you to fill your capacity and a better way for you to operate your business. So they're still going to be serving one another, but via the Xometry marketplace, we hope to make them both better.

Raquel Betesh - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst

I know you touched a little bit on your AI algorithms, but can you elaborate, do you guys consider that your secret sauce of the business? And what do the AI algorithms really mean for the marketplace?

Randolph Brody Altschuler - Xometry, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director

Yes. So it certainly is part of our secret sauce. So we've got a team of PhDs and everything from computational geometry to other disciplines. And we've developed these models. We're training on thousands of different features on different kinds of parts, different kinds of manufacturing technologies. And as we're accumulating data and we're accumulating millions of points of data now, we're using machine learning, a technique particularly called deep learning, to come up with these algorithms that not only price the parts for the buyers but also price the parts for the suppliers and optimizes the match between the buyers and the suppliers.

