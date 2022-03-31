Log in
XOMETRY, INC.

(XMTR)
36.35 USD   +3.00%
Xometry Obtains Certification for Medical Device Manufacturing
GL
03/23Xometry Unveils 'Xometry Everywhere' 
AQ
03/23Xometry Unveils Xometry Everywhere
CI
Xometry Obtains Certification for Medical Device Manufacturing

03/31/2022 | 09:50am EDT
  • With ISO 13485 certification, the Xometry marketplace broadens medical device production 
  • Xometry currently works with 86 percent of Fortune 500 medical product and equipment companies

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, the digital marketplace for manufacturing, today announced it has obtained ISO 13485 certification, enabling the company to expand the breadth of medical device manufacturing on the Xometry marketplace.

The certification significantly broadens Xometry’s already large footprint in the medical industry. Xometry currently works with 86 percent of Fortune 500 medical product and equipment companies, providing prototyping and manufacturing support.

The Xometry marketplace helps companies across all industries develop and deliver next-generation products that are fueling tomorrow’s economy.

For more information about Xometry’s ISO 13485 and other certifications, please visit the company’s certifications page.

About Xometry
Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with the big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry's digital marketplace makes it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to access global manufacturing capacity, while giving suppliers the critical resources they need to grow their business. Xometry is home to Thomas, a leader in product sourcing, supplier selection and marketing solutions for industry, and the popular Thomasnet.com platform.

Media contact:
Matthew.Hutchison@Xometry.com


Xometry Obtains Certification for Medical Device Manufacturing
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 397 M - -
Net income 2022 -59,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 120 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -26,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 653 M 1 653 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,86x
EV / Sales 2023 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 788
Free-Float 78,4%
Managers and Directors
Randolph Altschuler Chief Executive Officer & Director
James M. Rallo Chief Financial Officer
George Ronald Hornig Chairman
Matt Leibel Senior Vice President-Engineering
Peter Goguen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XOMETRY, INC.-31.14%1 653
ADOBE INC.-18.87%217 010
WORKDAY INC.-11.57%60 632
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.75%50 512
AUTODESK, INC.-20.69%48 025
DATADOG, INC.-15.97%46 980