Xometry Obtains Certification for Medical Device Manufacturing

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, the digital marketplace for manufacturing, today announced it has obtained ISO 13485 certification, enabling the company to expand the breadth of medical device manufacturing on the Xometry marketplace.

The certification significantly broadens Xometry’s already large footprint in the medical industry. Xometry currently works with 86 percent of Fortune 500 medical product and equipment companies, providing prototyping and manufacturing support.

The Xometry marketplace helps companies across all industries develop and deliver next-generation products that are fueling tomorrow’s economy.

