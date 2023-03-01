Advanced search
    XMTR   US98423F1093

XOMETRY, INC.

(XMTR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-28 pm EST
30.41 USD   -2.06%
08:40aXometry's Q4 Non-GAAP Net Loss Widens; Shares Fall
MT
08:37aXometry : Q4 2022 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
07:56aXometry : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Xometry : Q4 2022 Earnings Call Presentation

03/01/2023 | 08:37am EST
Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

March 1, 2023

Safe Harbor

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding the Company's future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, ability to maintain existing, and establish new, strategic partnerships or other arrangements with buyers or suppliers on the Company's platform, the potential market size for the Company's platform and other solutions and plans and objectives of management for future operations are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond the Company's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as

predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the Company's forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results

could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data from both independent third parties and the Company relating to market size and growth and other data about the Company's industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. While the Company believes the estimates and statistical data from these independent third parties are reliable as of the date of this presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of any information obtained from these third parties. Neither the Company nor any other person makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such data or undertakes any obligation to update such data after the date of this presentation. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of the Company's future performance and the future performance of the markets in which the Company operates are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.

In light of the foregoing, you are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement or third-party data in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of the Company.

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics relating to the Company's past performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus its nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures as a tool for comparison. The Company has provided a reconciliation of measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which is available in the Appendix.

© 2023 Xometry, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

2

Q4 2022

Key Financial Highlights

$98.2M Q4 Revenue

+46% YoY Growth

$79.1M Marketplace

$19.1M Supplier Services

$95.6 $103.6 $98.2

$83.7

$67.1

4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22

40,664 Q4 Active Buyers (2)

+45% YoY Growth

$36.0M Q4 Gross Profit

+72% YoY Growth

36.7% Q4 Gross Margin

$40.9

$37.7$36.0

$32.9

$20.9

4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22

1,027 Q4 Accounts with LTM Spend of at least $50,000(4)

+47% YoY Growth

$(14.2M) Q4 Adjusted EBITDA(1) (14.5)% Q4 Adjusted EBITDA margin

(17.7)% (17.7)% (15.2)% (8.7)% (14.5)%

$(6.5)

$(8.3)

$(11.9)

$(12.7)

$(14.2)

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

96% Q4 Revenue from Xometry Existing Accounts (3)

28,130

30,683

33,491

40,664

36,789

894

790

701

974 1,027

95%

94%

95%

96%

96%

4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22

4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

  1. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss, adjusted for interest expense, interest and dividend income and other expenses, income tax expense, and certain other non-cash or non-recurring items impacting net loss from time to time, principally comprised of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, charitable contributions of common stock, income from unconsolidated joint venture, impairment charges and acquisition and other adjustments not reflective of the Company's ongoing business, such as adjustments related to purchase accounting, and the revaluation of contingent consideration and restructuring.
  2. We define Active Buyers as the number of buyers who have made at least one purchase on our marketplace during the last twelve months.

(3) We define a Xometry existing account as an account where at least one buyer has made a purchase on our marketplace.

© 2023 Xometry, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

3

(4) We define Accounts with Last Twelve-Month, or LTM, Spend of At Least $50,000 as an account that has spent at least $50,000 on our marketplace in the most recent twelve-month period.

Significant Value Creation from

Digitizing Markets

Travel

Retail

Payments

Transportation

Manufacturing

© 2023 Xometry, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

4

$2+ Trillion Highly Inefficient Market

Buyer Pain Points

Highly fragmented, regionalized base of manufacturers; 75% of American manufacturers have fewer than 20 employees

Difficult to efficiently find the best price and accurate lead time

Urgent need for resilient and localized supply chains

Increasing focus on ESG issues, from reducing emissions to improving supplier diversity

Seller Pain Points

Geographic isolation and limited access to customers

Reliance upon antiquated business development practices

Physical and capital resource constraints

Particularly sensitive to payment delays

© 2023 Xometry, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

5

Disclaimer

Xometry Inc. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 13:35:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 387 M - -
Net income 2022 -69,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -21,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 443 M 1 443 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,45x
EV / Sales 2023 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 788
Free-Float 84,5%
