Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Xometry, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XMTR   US98423F1093

XOMETRY, INC.

(XMTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:39:54 2023-03-13 pm EDT
16.12 USD   -3.27%
03:06pXometry To Participate In The Loop Capital Markets 2023 Investor Conference
GL
03:06pXometry To Participate In The Loop Capital Markets 2023 Investor Conference
GL
03/03Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Xometry to $25 From $55, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xometry To Participate In The Loop Capital Markets 2023 Investor Conference

03/13/2023 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced that CEO Randy Altschuler will attend the Loop Capital Markets 2023 Conference on March 14, 2023 in New York City.

About Xometry
Xometry (XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital marketplace gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity and create locally resilient supply chains. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Contacts:
Shawn Milne
VP, Investor Relations
240-335-8132
shawn.milne@xometry.com

Matthew Hutchison
VP, Corporate Communications
Matthew.hutchison@xometry.com


All news about XOMETRY, INC.
03:06pXometry To Participate In The Loop Capital Markets 2023 Investor Conference
GL
03:06pXometry To Participate In The Loop Capital Markets 2023 Investor Conference
GL
03/03Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Xometry to $25 From $55, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/03North American Morning Briefing: More Fed -3-
DJ
03/03Xometry Launches In Turkey With The Acquisition Of Tridi, Turkey's Leading On-Demand Ma..
GL
03/03Xometry Launches In Turkey With The Acquisition Of Tridi, Turkey's Leading On-Demand Ma..
AQ
03/02UBS Adjusts Xometry's Price Target to $20 From $45, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
03/02Goldman Sachs Cuts Price Target on Xometry to $30 From $57, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/02JPMorgan Downgrades Xometry to Neutral From Overweight, Adjusts Price Target to $21 Fro..
MT
03/02RBC Downgrades Xometry to Sector Perform From Outperform, Cuts Price Target to $21 From..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XOMETRY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 387 M - -
Net income 2022 -69,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 791 M 791 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 788
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart XOMETRY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Xometry, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XOMETRY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 16,66 $
Average target price 28,10 $
Spread / Average Target 68,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randolph Altschuler Chief Executive Officer & Director
James M. Rallo Chief Financial Officer
George Ronald Hornig Chairman
Matt Leibel Chief Technology Officer
Peter Goguen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XOMETRY, INC.-48.31%791
ADOBE INC.-2.15%151 009
WORKDAY INC.6.54%46 175
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.72%44 657
AUTODESK, INC.3.83%41 863
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-10.63%29 943