Xometry to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 10, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md. , July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), a global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced it will report its second quarter 2022 financial results before the market open on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.



Xometry will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) on Aug. 10. In addition to issuing a press release, Xometry will post an earnings presentation to its investor website at investors.xometry.com .

Xometry, Inc. Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call

8:30 a.m. Eastern / 5:30 a.m. Pacific on Wednesday, August 10, 2022

To register please use the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI35b5aa7646bb4334bcde4a94727a4d05 .

. You may also visit the Xometry Investor Relations Homepage at investors.xometry.com to listen to a live webcast of the call



About Xometry

Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital marketplace gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity and create locally resilient supply chains. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Media Contact:

Matthew Hutchison

matthew.hutchison@xometry.com