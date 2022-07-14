Log in
XOMETRY, INC.

2022-07-14
33.51 USD   -1.90%
Xometry to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 10, 2022

07/14/2022 | 04:15pm EDT
ROCKVILLE, Md. , July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), a global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced it will report its second quarter 2022 financial results before the market open on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

Xometry will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) on Aug. 10. In addition to issuing a press release, Xometry will post an earnings presentation to its investor website at investors.xometry.com.

Xometry, Inc. Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call

About Xometry
Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital marketplace gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity and create locally resilient supply chains. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Media Contact:
Matthew Hutchison
matthew.hutchison@xometry.com

Investor Contact:
Shawn Milne
shawn.mile@xometry.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 397 M - -
Net income 2022 -66,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -23,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 605 M 1 605 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,76x
EV / Sales 2023 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 788
Free-Float 84,1%
Technical analysis trends XOMETRY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 34,16 $
Average target price 55,00 $
Spread / Average Target 61,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randolph Altschuler Chief Executive Officer & Director
James M. Rallo Chief Financial Officer
George Ronald Hornig Chairman
Matt Leibel Senior Vice President-Engineering
Peter Goguen Chief Operating Officer
