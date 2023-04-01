XORTX Therapeutics : Annual Information Form

ESCROWED SECURITIES AND SECURITIES SUBJECT TO CONTRACTUAL RESTRICTIONS ON
XORTX THERAPEUTICS INC.
ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM
FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
MARCH 31, 2023
REFERENCE INFORMATION
In this annual information form (the "AIF"), a reference to the "Company", "XORTX", "we", "us", "our" and similar words refer to XORTX Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries or any one of them as the context requires.
All references herein to "dollars" and "$" are to Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
Unless otherwise stated, the information set forth in this AIF is as of December 31, 2022.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained in this AIF constitute forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's (as defined herein) future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "contemplate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose", "might", "may", "will", "shall", "project", "should", "could", "would", "believe", "predict", "forecast", "pursue", "potential" and "capable" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this AIF should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this AIF. In addition, this AIF may contain forward- looking statements and forward-looking information attributed to third party industry sources.
In particular, forward-looking statements in this AIF include, but are not limited to, statements about:
our ability to obtain additional financing;
the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenues and capital requirements;
the success and timing of our preclinical studies and clinical trials;
our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of XORLOTM, XORTX's proprietary formulation of oxypurinol, and any other product candidates we may develop, and the labeling under any approval we may obtain;
regulatory approvals and other regulatory developments in the United States and other countries;
the performance of third-party manufacturers and contract research organizations;
our plans to develop and commercialize our product candidates;
our plans to advance research in other kidney disease applications;
our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates;
the successful development of our sales and marketing capabilities;
the potential markets for our product candidates and our ability to serve those markets;
the rate and degree of market acceptance of any future products;
the success of competing drugs that are or become available; and
the loss of key scientific or management personnel.
All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, our examination of historical operating trends, are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions. Certain assumptions made in preparing the forward-looking statements include:
the availability of capital to fund planned expenditures;
prevailing regulatory, tax and environmental laws and regulations;
the ability to secure necessary personnel, equipment, supplies and services;
our ability to manage our growth effectively;
the absence of material adverse changes in our industry or the global economy;
trends in our industry and markets;
our ability to maintain good business relationships with our strategic partners;
our ability to comply with current and future regulatory standards;
our ability to protect our intellectual property rights;
our continued compliance with third-party license terms and the non-infringement of third-party intellectual property rights;
our ability to manage and integrate acquisitions; and
our ability to raise sufficient debt or equity financing to support our continued growth.
We believe there is a reasonable basis for our expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. We may not realize our expectations, and our beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements. The following uncertainties and factors, among others (including those set forth under "Risk Factors"), could affect future performance and cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements:
our ability to obtain regulatory approval for our product candidates without significant delays;
the predictive value of our current or planned clinical trials;
delays with respect to the development and commercialization of our product candidates, which may cause increased costs or delay receipt of product revenue;
our ability to enroll subjects in clinical trials and thereby complete trials on a timely basis;
the design or our execution of clinical trials may not support regulatory approval;
the potential for our product candidates to have undesirable side effects;
our ability to face significant competition;
no regulatory agency has made a determination that any of our product candidates are safe or effective for use by the general public or for any indication;
the competitive threat of generic or other follow-on products;
the likelihood of broad market acceptance of our product candidates;
our ability to obtain Orphan Drug Designation or exclusivity for some or all of our product candidates;
our ability to commercialize products outside of the United States;
the outcome of reimbursement decisions by third-party payors relating to our products;
our expectations with respect to the market opportunities for any product candidate that we or our strategic partners develop;
our ability to pursue product candidates that may be profitable or have a high likelihood of success;
our ability to use and expand our therapeutic platforms to build a pipeline of product candidates;
our ability to meet the requirements of ongoing regulatory review;
the threat of product liability lawsuits against us or any of our strategic partners;
changes in product candidate manufacturing or formulation that may result in additional costs or delay;
the potential disruption of our business and dilution of our shareholdings associated with acquisitions and joint ventures;
the potential for foreign governments to impose strict price controls;
the risk of security breaches or data loss, which could compromise sensitive business or health information;
current and future legislation that may increase the difficulty and cost of commercializing our product candidates;
economic, political, regulatory and other risks associated with international operations;
our exposure to legal and reputational penalties as a result of any of our current and future relationships with various third parties;
our ability to comply with export control and import laws and regulations;
our history of significant losses since inception;
our ability to generate revenue from product sales and achieve profitability;
our requirement for substantial additional funding;
the potential dilution to our shareholders associated with future financings;
unstable market and economic conditions;
currency fluctuations and changes in foreign currency exchange rates;
