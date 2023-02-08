Advanced search
    XRTX   CA98420Q2071

XORTX THERAPEUTICS INC.

(XRTX)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:36:07 2023-02-08 am EST
0.8000 CAD   -2.44%
Xortx Therapeutics : Investor Presentation
PU
XORTX Provides Update on 2022 Achievements and 2023 Planned Milestones
AQ
XORTX Provides Update on 2022 Achievements and 2023 Planned Milestones
AQ
XORTX Therapeutics : Investor Presentation

02/08/2023 | 12:57pm EST
Developing New Therapies To Slow Progressive Kidney Disease

February 2023

:XRTX

: ANU1

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information included in this Presentation constitutes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements under applicable securities legislation ("forward-lookingstatements"). These statements relate to future events or future performance of the Company. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are often, but not always, identified using words or phrases such as "can", "continue", "develop", "expect", "forecast", "future", "may", "milestone", "plan", "potential", "proposed", "will" and other similar expressions. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this Presentation contains forward-looking statements pertaining to, among other things: the industry in which Company operates, including the value thereof; strategic plans, including the timing thereof; the Company's operations, including with respect to accelerated approval processes, licencing deals, patent filings and clinical trials, including the timing and results thereof; the effects of end-stage renal disease and onset delay of end-stage renal disease; timing and occurrence of certain milestones, including the success of preclinical studies and clinical trials; and the Company's products, services and assets, including the benefits thereof. In addition, this Presentation may contain forward-looking statements attributed to third party industry sources.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Such forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. These factors and risks include, without limitation: incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions, licenses and development programs; technical, manufacturing and processing problems; actions by governmental authorities, including increases in taxes; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; fluctuations in foreign exchange, currency, or interest rates and stock market volatility; failure to realize the anticipated benefits from licenses or acquisitions; and potential labor unrest. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Some of the important risks and uncertainties that could affect forward-looking statements are described further under the heading "Key Information - Risk Factors" in its annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and under the heading "Risks Related to the Business" in its management's discussion and analysis filed as an Exhibit to its annual report on Form 20-F, which annual report is available on www.sec.gov.

With respect to forward-looking statements in this Presentation, the Company has made assumptions, regarding, among other things: the availability of capital to fund planned expenditures; prevailing regulatory, tax and environmental laws and regulations; the ability to secure necessary personnel, equipment, supplies and services; the Company's ability to manage the Company's growth effectively; the absence of material adverse changes in the Company's industry or the global economy; trends in the Company's industry and markets; the Company's ability to maintain good business relationships with the Company's strategic partners; the Company's ability to comply with current and future regulatory standards; the Company's ability to protect the Company's intellectual property rights; the Company's continued compliance with third-party license terms and the non-infringement of third-party intellectual property rights; the Company's ability to manage and integrate acquisitions; the Company's ability to raise sufficient debt or equity financing to support the Company's continued growth.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and such statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements are made. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those described in this Presentation as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

The forward-looking statements included in this Presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company cautions that the foregoing lists of assumptions, risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

2

Investment Summary

§ The global end stage renal disease market was valued at USD 74.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to

expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% from 2021 to 2028 (1).

§ Developing drug-based therapies for serious progressive kidney diseases with a high unmet medical

need, including ADPKD, T2DN and AKI due to COVID-19.

§ Three patent families are based upon small molecules and derived from our proprietary pipeline-in-

a-producttechnology with broad therapeutic claims. Multiple third party studies with oxypurinol have characterized the mechanism of action (MoA) in over 700 patients treated, including multiple Ph2 studies supporting the start of Ph3 registration trials, subject to discussion with FDA;

for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease

AKI due to Coronavirus infection/

for type 2 Diabetic Nephropathy (T2DN >

(ADPKD > 150 k patients in the US) where there are

COVID-19 (WW Pandemic)

12 m patients in the US)

very limited treatment options and expected to initiate

Ph3 pivotal registration clinical trial within 12 months

§ Senior team was responsible for Oxypurinol development in prior ventures and our key opinion leader -

Dr. Richard J. Johnson Jr., MD, a globally recognized kidney researcher, professor, Nephrologist at the University

of Colorado School of Medicine. Management team satisfies new diversity "matrix".

Source:(1) End Stage Renal Disease Market Size, Jan 2021, GVR

3

Potential First-in-class Product Candidate Ready for Ph3 Clinical Trials of Xanthine Oxidase Inhibitor for ADPKD

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. Pipeline

XORTX Therapeutics holds US, EU and other national rights for all programs

Therapeutic

Disease

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Approval

Polycystic

505(b)2

Kidney Disease

Coronavirus /

505(b)2

COVID-19

Diabetic

Nephropathy

4

Consistent Clinical & Regulatory Progress

- Value Creation à XRx-008

2022/2023 - continued progress coming over the next 4 quarters

  1. Dosing of PK Bridging Clinical Trial - Completed à Topline Results released;
  2. Type D meeting with FDA regarding Accelerated Approval using TKV surrogate;
  3. Special Protocol Assessment ("SPA") - TBD;
  4. Orphan Drug Designation application (ODD) - 2023;
  5. Initiation of Registration Trial for XRx-008 in individuals with ADPKD;
  6. Potential significant licensing deal; and,
  7. Novel Patent Filings in preparation - ADPKD discoveries; Dose ranging; New NCE Drug Candidates

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 17:56:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
