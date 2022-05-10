Allison Transmission and Xos Enter Strategic e-Axle Partnership for the Development of Heavy-Duty Electric Vehicle Platforms

The Allison eGen Power® e-Axles will be integrated into Xos Class 7 and 8 100% battery-electric commercial vehicles

INDIANAPOLIS, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading manufacturer and services provider of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles, powertrains, charging infrastructure, and fleet management software, today announced it has entered a strategic partnership with Allison Transmission, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN), the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial-duty, fully-automatic transmissions and leading manufacturer of electric hybrid and fully-electric propulsion systems, to jointly develop heavy-duty Class 7 and 8 commercial electric vehicles.



Allison has delivered the initial eGen Power e-Axle hardware for integration, validation and testing in heavy-duty vehicle platforms that are designed and built by Xos. Allison will deliver additional eGen Power 100S and 100D units to Xos throughout 2022.

“We founded Xos in 2016 to build electric vehicles that solved the challenges many fleet owners were facing due to rising costs of maintenance and diesel along with increasing emissions regulations, and today we’re proud to have hundreds of vehicles on the road with nationwide fleets,” said Giordano Sordoni, Chief Operating Officer, Xos. “We’re honored to partner with Allison, a company that has a long history of innovation in the industry, on our common vision to improve the way the world works through advancing commercial vehicle technology. We believe that Allison’s differentiated e-Axle portfolio combined with its connectivity to fleet customers, established service channel, and reputation for delivering industry-leading reliability will allow Xos to accelerate our growth while enhancing the value we deliver to our customers.”

“We’re extremely proud to partner with Xos in the development of the next generation of commercial vehicles designed to improve the way fleets operate,” said Alexander Schey, Allison’s Managing Director, Electrification Commercialization and Strategy. “We are inspired by Xos’ innovative and ambitious yet pragmatic approach to the EV market, and we look forward to leveraging Allison’s extensive testing and validation capabilities and investments as part of our partnership to bring Xos heavy duty vehicles to market.”

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles and the tools to adopt them. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of 200 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-effective on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com.

Contacts

Xos Investor Relations

investors@xostrucks.com

Xos Media Relations

press@xostrucks.com

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

Contact

Claire Gregory

Director, Global External Communications

Claire.Gregory@allisontransmission.com

(317) 694-2065

Raymond Posadas

Managing Director, Investor Relations

ir@allisontransmission.com

(317) 242-3078