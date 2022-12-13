Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Xos, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XOS   US98423B1089

XOS, INC.

(XOS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-13 pm EST
0.6245 USD   -1.92%
12/06Xos Secures Order for 30 Battery-Electric Stepvans
MT
12/06Xos Secures Purchase Order for 30 Battery-Electric Stepvans from Alsco
GL
12/06Xos Secures Purchase Order for 30 Battery-Electric Stepvans from Alsco
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Xos Highlights Delivery Driver Experience in New Video

12/13/2022 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Delivery driver Jessey Ray Hughes shares thoughts on driving an Xos stepvan

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading technology company which provides fleet services, software solutions, and manufactures Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric commercial vehicles, today published a new video highlighting delivery driver Jessey Ray Hughes and his first reactions to driving a 100% battery-electric Xos stepvan.

Mr. Hughes is a driver for Jones Contract Deliveries in Texarkana, Texas. After over 20 years of driving a truck with an internal combustion engine, he started driving an electric truck from Xos. Watch the video to hear his reactions: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zV1713fuGhc

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Xos Driver Profile | Jessey Ray Hughes: Xos Driver Profile | Jessey Ray Hughes

About Xos, Inc.
Xos is a leading technology company, fleet services provider, and original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of up to 270 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com.

Xos Contacts
Xos Investor Relations
investors@xostrucks.com

Xos Media Relations
press@xostrucks.com


All news about XOS, INC.
12/06Xos Secures Order for 30 Battery-Electric Stepvans
MT
12/06Xos Secures Purchase Order for 30 Battery-Electric Stepvans from Alsco
GL
12/06Xos Secures Purchase Order for 30 Battery-Electric Stepvans from Alsco
AQ
12/06Xos Secures Purchase Order for 30 Battery-Electric Stepvans from Alsco
CI
12/02Insider Buy: Xos
MT
11/17Xos Signs Dealership Agreement with Midwest-Focused Foley Equipment
MT
11/17Xos Signs Dealership Agreement with Foley Equipment Company
GL
11/17Xos Signs Dealership Agreement with Foley Equipment Company
GL
11/17Xos Signs Dealership Agreement with Foley Equipment Company
CI
11/14Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Xos to $2.40 From $2.80, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XOS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 40,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -73,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 30,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 107 M 107 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 289
Free-Float 33,8%
Chart XOS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Xos, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,64 $
Average target price 3,15 $
Spread / Average Target 395%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dakota Semler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kingsley Eshioramhe Afemikhe Chief Financial Officer
Robert R. Ferber Chief Technology Officer
Giordano Sordoni Chief Operating Officer & Director
Burt R. Jordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XOS, INC.-79.49%107
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-6.77%194 707
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.30%83 339
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-5.24%72 137
BMW AG-4.59%57 318
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-34.35%54 683