Xos, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading manufacturer of 100% battery-electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, today announced it will release its second quarter 2022 operating results on Thursday, August 11, 2022, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.



Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time that same day. The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date/Time: Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. PDT Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1561740&tp_key=11c798a9e4

U.S. Toll-Free Dial In: 1-800-950-1454 International Dial In: 1-416-981-9034

To access the call, please dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format within the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website.

For those unable to participate in the live call, an audio replay will be available following the call through midnight Thursday, August 25, 2022. To access the replay, please call 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 22019832. A replay of the webcast will also be archived shortly after the call and can be accessed on the Company's website.

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 commercial electric vehicles and powertrains and provides charging infrastructure and fleet management software for fleets. The company’s primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of 200 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com .

