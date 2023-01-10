Advanced search
    XOS   US98423B1089

XOS, INC.

(XOS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-01-10 pm EST
1.020 USD   +7.72%
04:06pXos Shares New Video Highlighting Charging Solutions and Infrastructure Build for Loomis
GL
2022Xos : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K
PU
2022Xos, Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
Xos Shares New Video Highlighting Charging Solutions and Infrastructure Build for Loomis

01/10/2023 | 04:06pm EST
Cash and high-value item transportation services company installs first Xos charging infrastructure at Southern California location

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading technology company which provides fleet services, software solutions, and manufactures Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric commercial vehicles, today published a new video highlighting its new charging infrastructure build and energy solutions for Loomis, an Xos customer of four years and one of the world’s largest providers of cash and high-value item transportation services.

The video can be viewed here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfpd3U0V6sM

100% battery-electric armored Loomis vehicle manufactured by Xos

Loomis currently operates 20 battery-electric trucks in its fleet, all of which are designed and manufactured by Xos. Recently, the Xos and Loomis partnership has expanded to include charging infrastructure and services from Xos Energy Solutions™ (XES), the company’s suite of comprehensive charging infrastructure and consulting services designed to simplify the process for fleet owners who are transitioning from internal combustion engine to fully-electric. To learn more about Xos Energy Solutions, visit www.xostrucks.com/xes.

About Xos, Inc.
Xos is a leading technology company, fleet services provider, and original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of up to 270 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, visit www.xostrucks.com.

Xos Contacts
Xos Investor Relations
investors@xostrucks.com

Xos Media Relations
press@xostrucks.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/939085e1-6f3a-4135-ae52-24261c18132c

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7867fed0-4723-4ddb-921a-1bd5e25d905c


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 40,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -73,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 30,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,11x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 159 M 159 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 289
Free-Float 33,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,95 $
Average target price 3,15 $
Spread / Average Target 233%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dakota Semler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kingsley Eshioramhe Afemikhe Chief Financial Officer
Robert R. Ferber Chief Technology Officer
Giordano Sordoni Chief Operating Officer & Director
Burt R. Jordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XOS, INC.83.18%159
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.69%188 972
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.96%79 428
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG9.64%77 401
BMW AG7.92%62 015
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY6.78%51 031