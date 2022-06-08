Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Xos, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    XOS   US98423B1089

XOS, INC.

(XOS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-07 pm EDT
2.720 USD   -5.56%
Xos Shares Recap Video of Xos Fleet Week Product Reveal Event
GL
07:01aXos Shares Recap Video of Xos Fleet Week Product Reveal Event
AQ
06/07XOS : UBS's 2022 Global Industrials and Transportation Conference Presentation
PU
Xos Shares Recap Video of Xos Fleet Week Product Reveal Event

06/08/2022 | 07:03am EDT
LOS ANGELES, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading fleet services provider and manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles, today published a recap video of its Fleet Week product reveal event that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The video, at three minutes long, highlights the new 100% battery-electric MDXT™ and HDXT™ vehicles and Xosphere™ fleet management platform that Xos unveiled that evening.

To watch the video, click here.

About Xos, Inc.
Xos is a leading fleet services provider and original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles and the tools to adopt them. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of 270 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com.

Contacts
Xos Investor Relations
investors@xostrucks.com

Xos Media Relations
press@xostrucks.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 66,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -89,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 42,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,05x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 446 M 446 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,08x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 289
Free-Float 32,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,72 $
Average target price 6,25 $
Spread / Average Target 130%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dakota Semler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kingsley Eshioramhe Afemikhe Chief Financial Officer
Robert R. Ferber Chief Technology Officer
Giordano Sordoni Chief Operating Officer & Director
S. Sara Mathew Independent Director
