Brazilian broker XP beats revenue estimates on client asset boost

May 15 (Reuters) - XP Inc on Monday beat
estimates for first-quarter revenue, helped by growth in client
assets and active customers at the largest new-age Brazilian
digital broker.
The company said its total client assets rose 9% to 954
billion reais ($190.67 billion) in the quarter ended March 31,
while active clients jumped 13% from a year earlier.
Its clients largely remained undeterred by a looming
recession and the market turmoil triggered by the collapse of
two regional U.S. banks that sparked wide-ranging investor fears
around the stability of the economic system.
U.S.-listed shares of XP were up 2% in extended trading
after results. They rose 2.7% this year, after shedding nearly
half their value last year amid turmoil in the global capital
markets triggered by geopolitical tensions and rapidly rising
interest rates.
The company's net revenue was flat at 3.13 billion reais, as
net inflow slumped, compared with analysts' average estimate of
3.08 billion reais, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Separately, Hedge fund and tech investor Tiger Global on
Monday revealed that it bought 7.3 million shares of XP in the
first quarter in a quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
($1 = 5.0033 reais)
(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)