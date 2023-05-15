Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. XP Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XP   KYG982391099

XP INC.

(XP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-15 pm EDT
15.75 USD   +2.41%
05:04pBrazilian broker XP beats revenue estimates on client asset boost
RE
04:24pXP's Q1 Earnings Flat, Revenue Rises
MT
04:11pEarnings Flash (XP) XP Reports Q1 Revenue BRL3.3B
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Brazilian broker XP beats revenue estimates on client asset boost

05/15/2023 | 05:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 15 (Reuters) - XP Inc on Monday beat estimates for first-quarter revenue, helped by growth in client assets and active customers at the largest new-age Brazilian digital broker.

The company said its total client assets rose 9% to 954 billion reais ($190.67 billion) in the quarter ended March 31, while active clients jumped 13% from a year earlier.

Its clients largely remained undeterred by a looming recession and the market turmoil triggered by the collapse of two regional U.S. banks that sparked wide-ranging investor fears around the stability of the economic system.

U.S.-listed shares of XP were up 2% in extended trading after results. They rose 2.7% this year, after shedding nearly half their value last year amid turmoil in the global capital markets triggered by geopolitical tensions and rapidly rising interest rates.

The company's net revenue was flat at 3.13 billion reais, as net inflow slumped, compared with analysts' average estimate of 3.08 billion reais, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Separately, Hedge fund and tech investor Tiger Global on Monday revealed that it bought 7.3 million shares of XP in the first quarter in a quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

($1 = 5.0033 reais) (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2023
All news about XP INC.
05:04pBrazilian broker XP beats revenue estimates on client asset boost
RE
04:24pXP's Q1 Earnings Flat, Revenue Rises
MT
04:11pEarnings Flash (XP) XP Reports Q1 Revenue BRL3.3B
MT
04:10pXP Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
04/25XP Inc. Reports 1Q23 KPIs
BU
04/06Xp : TO CANCEL TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K
PU
04/05Xp : to Cancel Treasury Shares
PU
03/31UBS Adjusts XP Price Target to $21 From $28, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/19XP Inc.(BOVESPA:XPBR31) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
03/19XP Inc.(NasdaqGS:XP) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XP INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 13 967 M 2 830 M 2 830 M
Net income 2022 3 730 M 756 M 756 M
Net cash 2022 26 673 M 5 404 M 5 404 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 0,00%
Capitalization 42 548 M 8 621 M 8 621 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 2,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart XP INC.
Duration : Period :
XP Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 75,91 BRL
Average target price 94,80 BRL
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thiago Maffra Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Constantino A. dos Santos Chief Financial Officer & Independent Director
Guilherme Benchimol Executive Chairman
Guilherme SantAnna Monteiro da Silva Independent Director
Luiz Felipe Amaral Calabró Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XP INC.0.26%8 621
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-0.54%35 599
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.13.32%18 124
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.2.65%15 956
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.21.52%13 646
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED18.57%11 807
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer