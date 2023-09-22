ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF

XP INC.

October 6, 2023

GO GREEN

e-Consent makes it easy to go paperless. With e-Consent, you can quickly access your proxy material, statements and other eligible documents online, while reducing costs, clutter and paper waste. Enroll today via www.equiniti.com to enjoy online access.

NOTICE OF INTERNET AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIAL:

The Notice of Meeting, proxy statement and proxy card

are available at - https://investors.xpinc.com/en/news-events/shareholder-meetings/

Please sign, date and mail your proxy card in the envelope provided as soon as possible.

Please detach along perforated line and mail in the envelope provided.

00030303003000000000 9100623