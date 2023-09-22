------------------
XP INC.
Proxy for Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on October 6, 2023
Solicited on Behalf of the Board of Directors I/We______________________________________________________________________
Please Print Name(s)
of ________________________________________________________________________
Please Print Address(es)
being (a) shareholder(s) of the Company hereby appoint
or failing him/her
or failing him/her the duly appointed chairman of the Meeting (the "Chairman"), with full power of substitution
and power to act alone, as proxies to vote all the Common Shares which the undersigned would be entitled to
vote if personally present and acting at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of XP Inc. (the "Company"), to
be held on October 6, 2023 at 10:00 am (BRT) at the offices of the Company located at Av. Chedid Jafet, 75,
Torre Sul, 30th floor, Vila Olímpia -
São Paulo, Brazil 04551-065, and at any adjournments or
post-ponements thereof, as follows:
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF
XP INC.
October 6, 2023
NOTICE OF INTERNET AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIAL:
The Notice of Meeting, proxy statement and proxy card
are available at - https://investors.xpinc.com/en/news-events/shareholder-meetings/
Please sign, date and mail your proxy card in the envelope provided as soon as possible.
Please detach along perforated line and mail in the envelope provided.
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS A VOTE "FOR" PROPOSALS 1, 2, 3 AND 4.
PLEASE SIGN, DATE AND RETURN PROMPTLY IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. PLEASE MARK YOUR VOTE IN BLUE OR BLACK INK AS SHOWN HERE x
YOU ARE ENCOURAGED TO SPECIFY YOUR CHOICES BY MARKING THE
1. APPROVAL AND RATIFICATION OF THE COMPANY'S FINANCIAL FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN
APPROPRIATE BOXES. WHERE A CHOICE IS NOT SPECIFIED, THE
STATEMENTS AND THE AUDITOR'S REPORT FOR THE FISCAL
PROXIES WILL VOTE YOUR SHARES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE BOARD
YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022.
OF DIRECTORS' RECOMMENDATIONS.
2. APPROVAL AND RATIFICATION OF THE APPOINTMENT OF
FREDERICO SEABRA DE CARVALHO AS AN INDEPENDENT
DIRECTOR.
3. APPROVAL AND RATIFICATION OF THE REAPPOINTMENT
OF EACH OF GUILHERME DIAS FERNANDES BENCHIMOL,
BRUNO CONSTANTINO ALEXANDRE DOS SANTOS,
BERNARDO AMARAL BOTELHO, FABRÍCIO CUNHA DE
ALMEIDA, MARTIN EMILIANO ESCOBARI LIFCHITZ, GABRIEL
KLAS DA ROCHA LEAL, LUIZ FELIPE AMARAL CALABRÓ AND
CRISTIANA PEREIRA AS DIRECTORS.
4. APPROVAL OF THE THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED
MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION.
If you do not complete this section, your proxy will vote in favor of the proposal and will vote
or abstain at his/her discretion on any other business that may be raised at the AGM.
Notice is hereby given that an Annual General Meeting of the Company (the "AGM") will be
held at the Company's offices located at Av. Chedid Jafet, 75, Torre Sul, 30th floor, Vila
Olímpia - São Paulo, Brazil 04551-065 on October 6, 2023 at 10:00 am (BRT).
Whether or not you plan to attend the AGM, please promptly complete, date, sign and
return the enclosed personalised proxy card attached to this Notice in the enclosed,
pre-addressed envelope provided for that purpose so that your vote is received before
Signature of Shareholder
Date:
Signature of Shareholder
Date:
Note:
Please sign exactly as your name or names appear on this Proxy. When shares are held jointly, each holder should sign. When
signing as executor, administrator, attorney, trustee or
guardian,
please give full
title as such. If the signer is a corporation, please sign full corporate name by duly authorized officer, giving full title as such. If signer is a partnership, please sign in partnership name by authorized person.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF
XP INC.
October 6, 2023
GO GREEN- e-Consent makes it easy
to
go paperless. With
e-Consent, you can quickly access
your
proxy materials,
statements and other eligible documents online, while reducing costs,
clutter and paper waste. Enroll today via www.equiniti.com to enjoy online
access.
