Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. XP Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XP   KYG982391099

XP INC.

(XP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

XP : ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON OCTOBER 1, 2021 (Form 6-K)

10/04/2021 | 08:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

XP INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON OCTOBER 1, 2021

São Paulo, Brazil, October 1, 2021 - XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven financial services platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today that the resolutions as set out in its Notice of Annual General Meeting dated October 1, 2021 were duly passed at its Annual General Meeting held today. As a result, in connection with the consummation of the Merger, XPart was merged into XP and XPart ceased to exist , providing XPart's stockholders the opportunity to hold direct interest in XP, by holding either Class A Shares issued by XP (Itaúsa, IUPAR, and holders of Itaú Unibanco's ADRs) or BDRs issued by XP (other XPart's stockholders). The Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) of XP Inc. are expected to start trading at B3 as of October 4, 2021. Additional information regarding the merger can be found at www.xpartsa.com.br.

XP believes that this transaction will enhance its corporate governance structure and contribute to improve its capital structure and leverage capacity, so that the controlling shareholders of XP and GA will be the only holders of Class B shares of XP, which are entitled to 10 votes per share. Therefore, controlling shareholders are expected to increase their voting rights from 55.4% to 68.3%. Additionally, the Company's flexibility for certain strategic decisions will be enhanced following the elimination of certain veto rights previously held by Itaú Unibanco.

About XP

XP is a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil. XP's mission is to disintermediate the legacy models of traditional financial institutions by:

· Educating new classes of investors;
· Democratizing access to a wider range of financial services;
· Developing new financial products and technology applications to empower clients; and
· Providing high-quality customer service and client experience in the industry in Brazil.

XP provides customers with two principal types of offerings, (i) financial advisory services for retail clients in Brazil, high-net-worth clients, international clients and corporate and institutional clients, and (ii) an open financial product platform providing access to over 800 investment products including equity and fixed income securities, mutual and hedge funds, structured products, life insurance, pension plans, real-estate investment funds (REITs) and others from XP, its partners and competitors.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "aim," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond XP Inc's control. XP, Inc's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to several factors, including but not limited to: competition, change in clients, regulatory measures, a change the external forces among other factors.

For any questions, please contact:

André Martins

Antonio Guimarães

Marina Montemor

Investor Contact: ir@xpi.com.br

IR Website: investors.xpinc.com

Disclaimer

XP Inc. published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 12:05:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about XP INC.
08:09aXP : ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON OCTOBER 1, 2021 (Form 6-K)
PU
10/01XP Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held on October 1, 2021
GL
09/17XP : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY (Form 6-K)
PU
09/09XP : Acquires Minority Stake in Capital Market Infrastructure Tech Company Virgo
MT
09/09XP : PARTNERS WITH VIRGO IN ORDER TO ENHANCE SMALL AND MEDIUM COMPANIES' ACCESS TO CAPITAL..
PU
09/09XP INC : . Partners With Virgo in Order to Enhance Small and Medium Companies' Access to C..
AQ
09/09Virgo Companhia de Securitização announced that it has received funding from XP Inc.
CI
08/23XP : UPDATE ON THE MERGER OF XPART INTO XP (Form 6-K)
PU
08/20Update on the Merger of XPart Into XP
GL
08/20XP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 336 M - -
Net income 2021 603 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 667 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,2x
Yield 2021 0,28%
Capitalization 23 508 M 23 508 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,92x
EV / Sales 2022 6,44x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 26,6%
Chart XP INC.
Duration : Period :
XP Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 42,05 $
Average target price 55,42 $
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thiago Maffra Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Constantino A. dos Santos Chief Financial Officer & Independent Director
Guilherme Benchimol Executive Chairman
Guilherme SantAnna Monteiro da Silva Independent Director
Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes Santana Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XP INC.6.05%23 508
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.33.05%55 108
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.1.71%22 332
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.28.75%22 215
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED30.09%15 007
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-6.79%12 628