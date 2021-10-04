XP : ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON OCTOBER 1, 2021 (Form 6-K)

XP INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON OCTOBER 1, 2021

São Paulo, Brazil, October 1, 2021 - XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven financial services platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today that the resolutions as set out in its Notice of Annual General Meeting dated October 1, 2021 were duly passed at its Annual General Meeting held today. As a result, in connection with the consummation of the Merger, XPart was merged into XP and XPart ceased to exist , providing XPart's stockholders the opportunity to hold direct interest in XP, by holding either Class A Shares issued by XP (Itaúsa, IUPAR, and holders of Itaú Unibanco's ADRs) or BDRs issued by XP (other XPart's stockholders). The Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) of XP Inc. are expected to start trading at B3 as of October 4, 2021. Additional information regarding the merger can be found at www.xpartsa.com.br .

XP believes that this transaction will enhance its corporate governance structure and contribute to improve its capital structure and leverage capacity, so that the controlling shareholders of XP and GA will be the only holders of Class B shares of XP, which are entitled to 10 votes per share. Therefore, controlling shareholders are expected to increase their voting rights from 55.4% to 68.3%. Additionally, the Company's flexibility for certain strategic decisions will be enhanced following the elimination of certain veto rights previously held by Itaú Unibanco.

