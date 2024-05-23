XP Inc Announces New Share Repurchase Program

São Paulo, Brazil, May 23, 2024 - XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), announced today that its board of directors has approved a new share repurchase program. Under the repurchase program, XP may repurchase up to the amount in dollars equivalent to R$1.0 billion (one billion Brazilian Reais) of its outstanding Class A common shares in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, or in privately negotiated transactions, over a period beginning on May 23rd, 2024 continuing until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or December 31st 2024, depending upon market conditions. XP's board of directors will review the repurchase program periodically and may authorize adjustments to its terms and size or suspend or discontinue the repurchase program. XP expects to utilize its existing cash to fund repurchases made under the repurchase program.

The board of directors of XP has authorized management to appoint a broker for the repurchase program to purchase the Class A common shares on its behalf in the open market. Such purchases may benefit from the safe harbors provided by Rule 10b-18 and/or Rule 10b5-1, promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The actual timing, number and value of shares repurchased under the repurchase program will depend on several factors, including constraints specified in the Rule 10b-18, price, general business and market conditions, and alternative investment opportunities. The repurchase program does not obligate XP to acquire any specific number of shares in any period, and may be expanded, extended, modified or discontinued at any time.

