XP Inc. Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months period ended March 31, 2024

XP Inc. and its subsidiaries Unaudited interim condensed consolidated balance sheets As of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 In thousands of Brazilian Reais Assets Note March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 March 31,2024 Cash 3,938,578 3,943,307 Financial assets 257,761,295 229,197,214 Fair value through profit or loss 144,887,279 127,015,678 Securities 4 112,185,069 103,282,212 Derivative financial instruments 5 32,702,210 23,733,466 Fair value through other comprehensive income 40,310,404 44,062,950 Securities 4 40,310,404 44,062,950 Evaluated at amortized cost 72,563,612 58,118,586 Securities 4 4,458,663 6,855,421 Securities purchased under resale agreements 3 30,291,271 14,888,978 Securities trading and intermediation 9 2,512,056 2,932,319 Accounts receivable 639,142 681,190 Loan operations 7 29,541,800 28,551,935 Other financial assets 15 5,120,680 4,208,743 Other assets 9,005,592 7,811,962 Recoverable taxes 436,769 245,214 Rights-of-use assets 12 250,711 281,804 Prepaid expenses 8 4,476,586 4,418,263 Other 3,841,526 2,866,681 Deferred tax assets 17 2,183,746 2,104,128 Investments in associates and joint ventures 11 3,114,918 3,108,660 Property and equipment 12 394,788 373,362 Goodwill and Intangible assets 12 2,522,723 2,502,045 Total assets 278,921,640 249,040,678 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

XP Inc. and its subsidiaries Unaudited interim condensed consolidated balance sheets As of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 In thousands of Brazilian Reais Liabilities and equity Note March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Financial liabilities 198,443,725 171,237,146 Fair value through profit or loss 51,916,928 45,208,490 Securities 4 17,528,172 20,423,074 Derivative financial instruments 5 34,388,756 24,785,416 Evaluated at amortized cost 146,526,797 126,028,656 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 3 49,054,325 33,340,511 Securities trading and intermediation 9 16,394,818 16,943,539 Financing instruments payable 13 63,037,172 60,365,590 Accounts payables 954,009 948,218 Borrowings 14 2,266,614 2,199,422 Other financial liabilities 15 14,819,859 12,231,376 Other liabilities 59,934,949 58,266,331 Social and statutory obligations 625,433 1,146,127 Taxes and social security obligations 500,996 559,647 Retirement plans and insurance liabilities 16 58,654,362 56,409,075 Provisions and contingent liabilities 20 101,493 97,678 Other 52,665 53,804 Deferred tax liabilities 17 118,193 86,357 Total liabilities 258,496,867 229,589,834 Equity attributable to owners of the Parent company 18 20,421,216 19,449,352 Issued capital 26 26 Capital reserve 19,332,457 19,189,994 Other comprehensive income 186,171 376,449 Treasury shares (127,454) (117,117) Retained earnings 1,030,016 - Non-controlling interest 3,557 1,492 Total equity 20,424,773 19,450,844 Total liabilities and equity 278,921,640 249,040,678 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

XP Inc. and its subsidiaries Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of income and of comprehensive income For the three months period ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 In thousands of Brazilian Reais, except earnings per share Net revenue from services rendered Net income/(loss) from financial instruments at amortized cost and at fair value through other comprehensive income Net income/(loss) from financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss Three months period ended March 31, Note 2024 2023 21 1,623,851 1,345,984 21 227,251 502,113 21 2,201,754 1,285,892 Total revenue and income 4,052,856 3,133,989 Operating costs 22 (1,218,816) (1,016,525) Selling expenses 23 (32,054) (14,942) Administrative expenses 23 (1,451,651) (1,093,939) Other operating income (expenses), net 24 9,221 18,881 Expected credit losses 10 (96,870) (67,634) Interest expense on debt (181,337) (162,828) Share of profit (loss) in joint ventures and associates 11 7,104 19,146 Income before income tax 1,088,453 816,148 Income tax credit (expense) 17 (58,898) (20,203) Net income for the period Other comprehensive income Items that can be subsequently reclassified to income Foreign exchange variation of investees located abroad Gains (losses) on net investment hedge Changes in the fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 1,029,555795,945 14,796(17,996) (12,561)20,871 (171,480)80,384 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax (169,245) 83,259 Total comprehensive income for the period 860,310 879,204 Net income attributable to: Owners of the parent company 1,030,016 795,020 Non-controlling interest (461) 925 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent company 860,771 878,279 Non-controlling interest (461) 925 Earnings per share from total income attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the company 1.8781 1.4847 Basic earnings per share 26 Diluted earnings per share 26 1.8503 1.4823 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

XP Inc. and its subsidiaries Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity For the three months period ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 In thousands of Brazilian Reais Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity Attributable to owners of the parent Capital reserve Other Additional comprehensive Non- Notes Issued paid-in Other income and Retained Treasury Controlling Total Capital capital Reserves Other Earnings Shares Total interest Equity Balances as of December 31, 2022 24 6,986,447 12,169,935 (133,909) - (1,986,762) 17,035,735 6,475 17,042,210 Comprehensive income for the period Net income for the period - - - - 795,020 - 795,020 925 795,945 Other comprehensive income, net - - - 83,259 - - 83,259 - 83,259 Transactions with shareholders - contributions and distributions Share based plan 25 - - 38,156 - - - 38,156 - 38,156 Other changes in equity, net - - - 2,339 - - 2,339 119 2,458 Treasury shares 18c - - - - - (915,859) (915,859) - (915,859) Allocations of the net income for the period Dividends distributed - - - - - - - (306) (306) Balances as of March 31, 2023 24 6,986,447 12,208,091 (48,311) 795,020 (2,902,621) 17,038,650 7,213 17,045,863 Balances as of December 31, 2023 26 6,417,115 12,772,879 376,449 - (117,117) 19,449,352 1,492 19,450,844 Comprehensive income for the period Net income for the period - - - - 1,030,016 - 1,030,016 (461) 1,029,555 Other comprehensive income, net - - - (169,245) - - (169,245) - (169,245) Transactions with shareholders - contributions and distributions Share based plan 25 - 59 142,404 - - - 142,463 2,637 145,100 Other changes in equity, net - - - (21,033) - - (21,033) - (21,033) Treasury shares 18c - - - - - (10,337) (10,337) - (10,337) Allocations of the net income for the period Dividends distributed - - - - - - - (111) (111) Balances as of March 31, 2024 26 6,417,174 12,915,283 186,171 1,030,016 (127,454) 20,421,216 3,557 20,424,773 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

XP Inc. and its subsidiaries Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows For the three months period ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 In thousands of Brazilian Reais Three months ended March 31, Note 2024 2023 Operating activities Income before income tax 1,088,453 816,148 Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes Depreciation of property, equipment and right-of-use assets 12 28,918 26,516 Amortization of intangible assets 12 39,142 21,326 Loss on write-off of right of use assets, property, equipment and intangible assets 12 15,813 5,325 and lease, net Share of profit or (loss) in joint ventures and associates 11 (7,104) (19,146) Income from share in the net income of associates measured at fair value 11 15 - Expected credit losses on financial assets 96,870 33,881 Provision for contingencies, net 20 (11,572) 34,660 Net foreign exchange differences 159,575 (210,419) Share based plan 25 145,100 38,156 Interest accrued 182,512 154,183 (Gain) / Loss on the disposal of investments - 14,083 Changes in assets and liabilities Securities (assets and liabilities) (8,709,462) 4,112,334 Derivative financial instruments (assets and liabilities) 622,005 701,030 Securities trading and intermediation (assets and liabilities) (135,724) (135,413) Securities purchased (sold) under resale (repurchase) agreements 1,314,890 (5,969,509) Accounts receivable 37,352 (8,431) Loan operations (1,045,877) (911,295) Prepaid expenses (58,323) (10,151) Other assets and other financial assets (4,256,116) 334,362 Accounts payable 5,210 (32,002) Financing instruments payable 2,450,655 2,690,874 Social and statutory obligations (520,694) (464,824) Tax and social security obligations 30,481 (13,087) Retirement plans liabilities 2,245,287 2,072,434 Other liabilities and other financial liabilities 3,214,432 312,033 Cash (used in)/from operations (3,068,162) 3,593,068 Income tax paid (268,007) (157,926) Contingencies paid 20 (12) (199) Interest paid (10,064) (6,883) Net cash flows (used in)/from operating activities (3,346,245) 3,428,060 Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment 12 (32,965) (1,929) Acquisition of intangible assets 12 (13,775) (8,348) Disposal of investments 11 - 19,338 Acquisition of associates 30(ii) (670,464) - Net cash flows (used in)/from investing activities (717,204) 9,061 Financing activities Acquisition of treasury shares 18 (10,337) (915,859) Issuance of debt securities 30 - 134,598 Payments of borrowings and lease liabilities 30 (53,441) (27,477) Transactions with non-controlling interests - 119 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (111) (306) Net cash flows (used in) financing activities (63,889) (808,925) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (4,127,338) 2,628,196 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 9,210,482 4,967,480 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 9,484 (14,005) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 5,092,628 7,581,671 Cash 3,938,578 3,088,840 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 3 1,005,478 4,126,706 Bank deposit certificates 4 58,572 236,125 Other deposits at Brazilian Central Bank 90,000 130,000 s The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

XP Inc. and its subsidiaries Notes to unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements As of March 31, 2024 In thousands of Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise stated 1. Operations XP Inc. (the "Company") is a Cayman Island exempted company with limited liability, incorporated on August 29, 2019. The registered office of the Company is 20, Genesis Close, in George Town, Grand Cayman. XP Inc. is currently the entity which is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The common shares are trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market ("NASDAQ-GS") under the symbol "XP". XP Inc. is a holding company controlled by XP Control LLC, which holds 66.5% of voting rights and is controlled by a group of individuals. XP Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Group" or "XP Group") is a leading, technology-driven financial services platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil. XP Group are principally engaged in providing its customers, represented by individuals and legal entities in Brazil and abroad, various financial products, services, digital content and financial advisory services, mainly acting as broker-dealer, including securities brokerage, private pension plans, commercial and investment banking products such as loan operations, transactions in the foreign exchange markets and deposits, through our brands that reach clients directly and through network of Independent Financial Advisers ("IFAs"). These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2024, were approved by the Board of Director's meeting on May 13, 2024 and updated by subsequent events through May 21, 2024 as approved by the executive management. 1.1 Share buy-back program In May 2022, the Board of Directors approved a share buy-back program. Under the program, XP may repurchase up to the amount in dollars equivalent to R$1.0 billion of its outstanding Class A common shares over a period beginning on May 12, 2022, continuing until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or May 12, 2023, depending upon market conditions. On November 4, 2022, the Board of Directors approved an amendment to the share buy-back program. Under the amended program, XP Inc may repurchase up to the amount in dollars equivalent to R$2.0 billion of its outstanding Class A common shares (therefore, an increase of the maximum amount of R$1.0 billion compared to the original program). The program period has not been amended, continuing until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or May 12, 2023, depending upon market conditions. The repurchase limit of R$ 2.0 billion was reached on March 31, 2023, and, therefore, the share buy-back program terminated. At the end of the share buy-back program, the Company repurchased 25,037,192 shares (equivalent to R$ 2,059 million or US$ 394 million), which were acquired at an average price of US$ 15.76 per share, with prices ranging from US$ 10.69 to US$ 24.85. On February 20, 2024, the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program, which aims to neutralize future shareholder dilution due to the vesting of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) from the Company´s long-term incentive plan. The Company proposes to undertake a share repurchase program pursuant to which the Board can annually, in each calendar year, approve the repurchase by the Company of a number of Class A common shares equal to the number of RSUs that have vested or will vest during the current calendar year. Under the approved repurchase program for 2024, XP may repurchase up to 2,500,000 Class A common shares within the period started on February 28, 2024, and ending on December 27, 2024. As of March 31, 2024, the company repurchased 81,250 shares (equivalent to R$ 10 million or US$ 2 million), which were acquired at an average price of US$ 25.48 per share, with prices ranging from US$ 25.04 to US$ 26.11. 1.2 Cancellation of treasury shares On April 5, 2023, the Company´s Board of Directors approved the cancellation of 31,267,095 Class A shares, totaling an amount of R$ 2,785,504 (5.6% of total issued shares, on this date) held by the Company in treasury. Total issued shares count, on April 5, 2023, went from 560,534,012 to 529,266,917 after cancellation. 1.3 Termination of shareholders agreement between XP Control LLC, General Atlantic (XP) Bermuda, Iupar Group, ITB Holding Ltd. and Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. On July 10, 2023, XP Inc. announced the termination of its shareholders agreement executed between XP Control LLC, General Atlantic (XP) Bermuda, Iupar Group, ITB Holding Ltd., and Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A., originally expected to continue until October 2026. As a result of the termination, Iupar Group will no longer have the right to nominate members to XP Inc´s board of directors, which was reduced from 11 to 9 members.

XP Inc. and its subsidiaries Notes to unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements As of March 31, 2024 In thousands of Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise stated 1.4 Corporate reorganization In order to improve corporate structure, Group´s capital and cash management, XP Inc is conducting entity reorganizations, as follows: Inversion of financial institutions in Brazil. At the end of the reorganization XP CCTVM will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Banco XP. As of March 31, 2024, up to the date of these consolidated financial statements, the corporate reorganization is not fully concluded and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. Reorganization of international operations. The entities XP Holding International LLC, XP Advisory US and XP Holding UK Ltd, which are no longer wholly owned subsidiaries of XP Investimentos S.A., and are now directly owned by XP Inc. The transaction was completed on October 20, 2023. No material impacts on Group's financial position and results of operations are expected due to the previously described corporate reorganization. 2. Basis of preparation and changes to the Group's accounting policies Basis of preparation The unaudited interim condensed consolidated balance sheet as of March 31, 2024, and the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flow for the three months period ended March 2024 and 2023 (the "financial statements") have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for financial instruments that have been measured at fair value. The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2023. The list of notes that were not presented in this unaudited interim condensed is described below: Note to financial statements of Description December 31, 2023 3. Summary of significant accounting policies 4. Significant accounting judgements, estimates and assumptions 5. Group structure 11. Accounts receivable 12. Recoverable taxes 21. Social and Statutory obligations 22. Tax and social security obligations 26. (a) Key-person management compensation The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the previous financial year and corresponding interim reporting period, except for the new accounting policies adopted for the current interim reporting period, see Note 2 (b). The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Brazilian reais ("R$"), which is the Group's presentation currency and all amounts disclosed in the financial statements and notes have been rounded off to the nearest thousand currency units unless otherwise stated.

XP Inc. and its subsidiaries Notes to unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements As of March 31, 2024 In thousands of Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise stated b) New standards, interpretations and amendments The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. IFRS 18 - Presentation and Disclosure of Financial Statements: The standard replaces "IAS 1 Presentations of Financial Statements", and also changes other standards such as "IAS 7 - Statement of Cash Flows", "IFRS 12 - Disclosures of Interests in Other Entities", "IAS 33 - Earnings per Share", "IAS 34 - Intermediate Statement", "IAS 8 - Accounting Policies, Estimate Changes and Error Rectification", and "IFRS 7 - Financial Instruments, Disclosure", aiming to improve the communication of information in the financial statements, with a special focus on income statements and notes. The mandatory initial adoption of this standard is scheduled for January 1, 2027. Amendments to IAS 1 - Classification of liabilities as current or non-current: The changes aim to promote consistency in the application of the requirements, helping companies to determine whether, in the statement of financial position, debts and other liabilities with an uncertain settlement date should be classified as current (due or potentially due to be settled within one year) or non-current, being effective for annual years beginning on or after January 1, 2024. Amendments to IAS 1 - Non-current Liabilities with Covenants: The amendment clarifies how the conditions that an entity must comply with within twelve months after the reporting period affect the classification of liabilities, being effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2024. Amendments to IAS 12 - International Tax Reform - Pillar Two Model Rules: The amendment provides a temporary exception from requirements for initial application relating to deferred tax assets and liabilities related to Pillar Two income tax for the interim consolidated financial statements, but is mandatory for annual reporting periods from January 1, 2023. The Group has assessed the impacts of applying these changes and concluded that there are no impacts on these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. c) Basis of consolidation There were no changes since December 31, 2023, in the accounting practices adopted for consolidation of the Company's direct and indirect interests in its subsidiaries for the purposes of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. Subsidiaries Subsidiaries are all entities (including structured entities) over which the Group has control. The Group controls an entity when the Group is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power to direct the activities of the entity. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which control is transferred to the Group. They are deconsolidated from the date that control ceases. The acquisition method of accounting is used to account for business combinations by the Group. Intercompany transactions, balances and unrealized gains on transactions between Group companies are eliminated. Unrealized losses are also eliminated unless the transaction provides evidence of an impairment of the transferred asset. Accounting policies of subsidiaries have been changed where necessary to ensure consistency with the policies adopted by the Group. Non-controlling interests in the results and equity of subsidiaries are shown separately in the statement of income and of comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and balance sheet respectively.