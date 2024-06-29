XP Inc. is a Cayman Islands-based holding company. The Company owns technological platforms for investments, financial services and education, in addition to media and content platforms, including brands, such as XP, Rico, Clear, Infomoney, XPeed and IM+. It distributes a range of financial products and services, such as financial education and digital content platform, financial advisory services and open financial product platform. Xpeed is a financial education platform in Brazil, which offers courses, MBAs and learning tools, as well as a range of digital content. It advises and supports its customers in a range of activities related to the financial universe, such as advisory services for institutional clients, private banking for high income clients, international financial services, structuring and issuance of financial products for corporate clients and issuers. It offers an open financial product platform to its clients, encompassing both proprietary and partnership products.