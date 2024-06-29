XP Inc. announced that on June 27, 2024 it priced an offering of USD 500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.750% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "notes"). The notes will be guaranteed by XP Investimentos S.A. The transaction is expected to close on July 2, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. XP intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the notes to purchase tendered 3.250% senior unsecured notes Due 2026 and for general corporate purposes.
