    XP   KYG982391099

XP INC.

(XP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/04 01:43:10 pm EDT
21.02 USD   -10.92%
01:14pXP Inc. Down Over 9%, On Track for Lowest Close Since April 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/03TRANSCRIPT : XP Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 03, 2022
CI
05/03XP Inc. Reports 1Q22 Financial Results
BU
XP Inc. Down Over 9%, On Track for Lowest Close Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

05/04/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
XP Inc. Class A (XP) is currently at $21.36, down $2.24 or 9.47%


--Would be lowest close since April 13, 2020, when it closed at $21.18

--On pace for largest percent decrease since April 24, 2020, when it fell 11.07%

--Currently down six of the past seven days

--Currently down four consecutive days; down 14.55% over this period

--Longest losing streak since March 1, 2022, when it fell for eight straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending March 7, 2022, when it fell 16.19%

--Down 25.7% year-to-date

--Down 58.27% from its all-time closing high of $51.17 on Sept. 2, 2021

--Down 50.07% from 52 weeks ago (May 5, 2021), when it closed at $42.77

--Down 58.27% from its 52-week closing high of $51.17 on Sept. 2, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $19.20; lowest intraday level since April 6, 2020, when it hit $18.24

--Down 18.59% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell as much as 22.19%


All data as of 12:56:08 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-22 1313ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 144 M - -
Net income 2022 757 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 129 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 0,94%
Capitalization 13 210 M 13 210 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 21,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thiago Maffra Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Constantino A. dos Santos Chief Financial Officer & Independent Director
Guilherme Benchimol Executive Chairman
Guilherme SantAnna Monteiro da Silva Independent Director
Luiz Felipe Amaral Calabró Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XP INC.-17.92%13 210
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-26.34%45 551
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-18.39%18 127
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-34.65%16 480
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-37.86%11 131
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-4.02%11 075