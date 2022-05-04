XP Inc. Down Over 9%, On Track for Lowest Close Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

XP Inc. Class A (XP) is currently at $21.36, down $2.24 or 9.47%

--Would be lowest close since April 13, 2020, when it closed at $21.18

--On pace for largest percent decrease since April 24, 2020, when it fell 11.07%

--Currently down six of the past seven days

--Currently down four consecutive days; down 14.55% over this period

--Longest losing streak since March 1, 2022, when it fell for eight straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending March 7, 2022, when it fell 16.19%

--Down 25.7% year-to-date

--Down 58.27% from its all-time closing high of $51.17 on Sept. 2, 2021

--Down 50.07% from 52 weeks ago (May 5, 2021), when it closed at $42.77

--Down 58.27% from its 52-week closing high of $51.17 on Sept. 2, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $19.20; lowest intraday level since April 6, 2020, when it hit $18.24

--Down 18.59% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell as much as 22.19%

All data as of 12:56:08 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-22 1313ET