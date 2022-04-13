Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. XP Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XP   KYG982391099

XP INC.

(XP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/13 04:00:00 pm EDT
29.10 USD   +0.80%
05:37pXP Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021
BU
06:16aXP : REPORTS 1Q22 KPIS - Form 6-K
PU
04/12XP Inc. Reports 1Q22 KPIs
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

XP Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

04/13/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

The report is available on the SEC's website, at www.sec.gov, and on XP Inc.’s Investor Relations website, at https://investors.xpinc.com.

Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Form 20-F, free of charge, by making a request within a reasonable period of time to XP's Investor Relations Department at ir@xpi.com.br.

About XP

XP is a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil. XP’s mission is to disintermediate the legacy models of traditional financial institutions by:

  • Educating new classes of investors;
  • Democratizing access to a wider range of financial services;
  • Developing new financial products and technology applications to empower clients; and
  • Providing high-quality customer service and client experience in the industry in Brazil.

XP provides customers with two principal types of offerings, (i) financial advisory services for retail clients in Brazil, high-net-worth clients, international clients and corporate and institutional clients, and (ii) an open financial product platform providing access to over 800 investment products including equity and fixed income securities, mutual and hedge funds, structured products, life insurance, pension plans, real-estate investment funds (REITs) and others from XP, its partners and competitors.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," “aim,” "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond XP Inc.’s control. XP Inc.’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to several factors, including but not limited to: competition, change in clients, regulatory measures, a change the external forces among other factors.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about XP INC.
05:37pXP Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 202..
BU
06:16aXP : REPORTS 1Q22 KPIS - Form 6-K
PU
04/12XP Inc. Reports 1Q22 KPIs
BU
03/23Brazil's Itausa Cuts Stake in XP Inc., Sees BRL1.1 Billion Effect on 1Q Results
DJ
03/23Brazil's Itausa sells stake in XP for $366.6 mln
RE
03/02Exclusive-Chinese, Brazilian, UAE suitors eye Castlelake renewable unit Ibitu, sources ..
RE
02/14Brazil's Itausa Q4 recurring profit jumps 53%
RE
02/10Itau Unibanco Reports 4Q Net Income of BRL6.2 Billion vs Year-Earlier BRL7.6 Billion
DJ
02/09XP : Reports 4Q21 Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
02/09XP INC. (NASDAQGS : XP) agreed to acquire 40% stake in Suno Controle S.A.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 180 M - -
Net income 2022 815 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 129 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 0,89%
Capitalization 16 167 M 16 167 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,8%
Chart XP INC.
Duration : Period :
XP Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 28,87 $
Average target price 45,59 $
Spread / Average Target 57,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thiago Maffra Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Constantino A. dos Santos Chief Financial Officer & Independent Director
Guilherme Benchimol Executive Chairman
Guilherme SantAnna Monteiro da Silva Independent Director
Luiz Felipe Amaral Calabró Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XP INC.0.45%16 167
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-30.10%38 038
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-12.52%20 295
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-29.85%18 770
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.4.24%12 743
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-29.51%10 565