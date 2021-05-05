XP Inc. Up Over 13%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

XP Inc. Class A (XP) is currently at $43.56, up $5.13 or 13.35%

-- Would be highest close since March 1, 2021, when it closed at $44.12

-- On pace for largest percent increase since April 6, 2020, when it rose 15.52%

-- Snaps a two day losing streak

-- Up 9.81% year-to-date

-- Down 14.64% from its all-time closing high of $51.03 on Sept. 1, 2020

-- Up 90.3% from 52 weeks ago (May 6, 2020), when it closed at $22.89

-- Traded as high as $44.19; highest intraday level since March 2, 2021, when it hit $44.23

-- Up 14.99% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since May 13, 2020, when it rose as much as 17.22%

All data as of 12:14:01 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-21 1235ET