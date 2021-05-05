Log in
    XP   KYG982391099

XP INC.

(XP)
  Report
XP Inc. Up Over 13%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

05/05/2021 | 12:36pm EDT
XP Inc. Class A (XP) is currently at $43.56, up $5.13 or 13.35%

-- Would be highest close since March 1, 2021, when it closed at $44.12

-- On pace for largest percent increase since April 6, 2020, when it rose 15.52%

-- Snaps a two day losing streak

-- Up 9.81% year-to-date

-- Down 14.64% from its all-time closing high of $51.03 on Sept. 1, 2020

-- Up 90.3% from 52 weeks ago (May 6, 2020), when it closed at $22.89

-- Down 14.64% from its 52 week closing high of $51.03 on Sept. 1, 2020

-- Up 90.3% from its 52 week closing low of $22.89 on May 6, 2020

-- Traded as high as $44.19; highest intraday level since March 2, 2021, when it hit $44.23

-- Up 14.99% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since May 13, 2020, when it rose as much as 17.22%

All data as of 12:14:01 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-21 1235ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 066 M - -
Net income 2021 439 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 46,0x
Yield 2021 0,83%
Capitalization 21 485 M 21 485 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,37x
EV / Sales 2022 6,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,7%
Chart XP INC.
Duration : Period :
XP Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 49,56 $
Last Close Price 38,43 $
Spread / Highest target 58,7%
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guilherme Benchimol Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Constantino A. dos Santos Chief Financial Officer & Independent Director
Thiago Maffra Chief Technology Officer
Guilherme SantAnna Monteiro da Silva Independent Director
Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes Santana Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XP INC.-3.13%21 485
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.4.00%42 896
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-5.53%20 957
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-8.78%15 997
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-4.94%12 133
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-24.25%8 780
