04:00:00 2023-04-05 pm EDT
11.00 USD   +0.82%
06:04aXp : TO CANCEL TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K
PU
04/05Xp : to Cancel Treasury Shares
PU
03/31UBS Adjusts XP Price Target to $21 From $28, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
XP : TO CANCEL TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K

04/06/2023
XP INC. TO CANCEL TREASURY SHARES

São Paulo, Brazil, April 5, 2023 - XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors approved the cancellation of existing treasury Class A shares held by the Company.

The Company has cancelled in this date 31,267,095 Class A shares (5.6% of total shares). Total share count went from 560,534,012 to 529,266,917 after cancellation.

About XP

XP is a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services

in Brazil. XP's mission is to disintermediate the legacy models of traditional financial institutions by:

· Educating new classes of investors;
· Democratizing access to a wider range of financial services;
· Developing new financial products and technology applications to empower clients; and
· Providing high-quality customer service and client experience in the industry in Brazil.

XP provides customers with two principal types of offerings, (i) financial advisory services for retail clients in Brazil, high-net-worth clients, international clients and corporate and institutional clients, and (ii) an open financial product platform providing access to over 800 investment products including equity and fixed income securities, mutual and hedge funds, structured products, life insurance, pension plans, real-estate investment funds (REITs) and others from XP, its partners and competitors.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "aim," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond XP Inc's control. XP, Inc's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to several factors, including but not limited to: competition, change in clients, regulatory measures, a change the external forces among other factors.

Investor Contact: ir@xpi.com.br

IR Website: investors.xpinc.com

Disclaimer

XP Inc. published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 10:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 13 967 M 2 769 M 2 769 M
Net income 2022 3 730 M 739 M 739 M
Net cash 2022 26 673 M 5 288 M 5 288 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,18x
Yield 2022 0,00%
Capitalization 31 101 M 6 166 M 6 166 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,7%
Technical analysis trends XP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 55,49 BRL
Average target price 96,63 BRL
Spread / Average Target 74,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thiago Maffra Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Constantino A. dos Santos Chief Financial Officer & Independent Director
Guilherme Benchimol Executive Chairman
Guilherme SantAnna Monteiro da Silva Independent Director
Luiz Felipe Amaral Calabró Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XP INC.-28.29%6 166
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.17.01%43 606
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.10.38%17 925
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.5.81%16 569
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED18.57%12 098
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.6.82%11 575
