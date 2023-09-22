THE COMPANIES ACT (AS REVISED)

EXEMPTED COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED

MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION

OF

XP Inc.

(adopted by Special Resolution passed on [6 October] 2023)

  1. The name of the Company is XP Inc.
  2. The registered office of the Company shall be at the offices of Maples Corporate Services Limited, PO Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands, or at such other place within the Cayman Islands as the Directors may decide.
  3. Subject to the following provisions of this Memorandum, the objects for which the Company is established are unrestricted.
  4. Subject to the following provisions of this Memorandum, the Company shall have and be capable of exercising all the functions of a natural person of full capacity irrespective of any question of corporate benefit, as provided by Section 27(2) of the Companies Act.
  5. Nothing in this Memorandum shall permit the Company to carry on a business for which a licence is required under the laws of the Cayman Islands unless duly licensed.
  6. The Company shall not trade in the Cayman Islands with any person, firm or corporation except in furtherance of the business of the Company carried on outside the Cayman Islands; provided that nothing in this clause shall be construed as to prevent the Company effecting and concluding contracts in the Cayman Islands, and exercising in the Cayman Islands all of its powers necessary for the carrying on of its business outside the Cayman Islands.
  7. The liability of each Shareholder is limited to the amount from time to time unpaid on such Shareholder's shares.
  8. The share capital of the Company is US$35,000 divided into 3,500,000,000 shares of a nominal or par value of US$0.00001 each which, at the date on which this Memorandum becomes effective, comprise (i) 2,000,000,000 Class A Common Shares; (ii) 1,000,000,000 Class B Common Shares (which Class B Common Shares may be converted into Class A Common Shares in the manner contemplated in the Third Amended and Restated Articles of Association of the Company); and (iii) 500,000,000 shares of such class or classes (howsoever designated) and having the rights as the Board may determine from time to time in accordance with Article 4 of the Third Amended and Restated Articles of Association of the Company.
  9. The Company may exercise the power contained in the Law to deregister in the Cayman Islands and be registered by way of continuation in another jurisdiction.

10 Capitalised terms that are not defined in this Memorandum bear the meaning given in the Third Amended and Restated Articles of Association of the Company.

THE COMPANIES ACT (AS REVISED)

EXEMPTED COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

OF

XP Inc.

(adopted by Special Resolution passed on [6 October] 2023)

1 Preliminary

  1. The regulations contained in Table A in the First Schedule of the Law shall not apply to the Company and the following regulations shall be the Articles of Association of the Company.
  2. In these Articles:
    1. the following terms shall have the meanings set opposite if not inconsistent with the subject or context:

"Allotment"shares are taken to be allotted when a person acquires the unconditional right to be included in the Register of Shareholders in respect of those shares;

"Affiliate"

in respect of a Person, means any other Person that, directly or

indirectly, through one or more intermediaries, controls, is

controlled by, or is under common control with, such Person,

and shall include a partnership, a corporation or any natural

person or entity which directly, or indirectly through one or more

intermediaries, controls, is controlled by, or is under common

control with, such entity;

"Articles"

these third amended and restated articles of association of the

Company, as from time to time;

"Audit Committee"

the audit committee of the Company formed by the Board

pursuant to Article 24 hereof, or any successor of the audit

committee;

"Board" or "Board

of the board of directors of the Company;

Directors"

"Board of Officers"

the board of officers comprising three (3) to ten (10) members,

one (1) being the chief executive officer, one (1) being the chief

financial officer, and the other officers having such designation

as the Board of Directors may determine, elected and removed

at any time by the Board of Directors;

"Business Combination"

a statutory amalgamation, merger, consolidation, arrangement

or other reorganization requiring the approval of the members

of one or more of the participating companies as well as a short-

form merger or consolidation that does not require a resolution

of members;

"Chairman"

the chairman of the Board of Directors appointed in accordance

with Article 20.2;

"Class A Common Shares"

class A common shares of a nominal or par value of US$

0.00001 each in the capital of the Company having the rights

provided for in these Articles;

"Class B Common Shares"

class B common shares of a nominal or par value of

US$0.00001 each in the capital of the Company having the

rights provided for in these Articles;

"Clear days"

in relation to a period of notice means that period excluding both

the day when the notice is given or deemed to be given and the

day for which it is given or on which it is to take effect;

"Clearing House"

a clearing house recognized by the laws of the jurisdiction in

which shares in the capital of the Company (or depository

receipts thereof) are listed or quoted on a stock exchange or

interdealer quotation system in such jurisdiction;

"Common Shares"

Class A Common Shares, Class B Common Shares and shares

of such other classes as may from time to time be designated

by the Board pursuant to these Articles as being common

shares for the purposes of Article 5.2;

"Company"

the above named company;

"Company's Website"

the website of the Company and/or its web-address or domain

name;

"Control"

the ownership, directly or indirectly, of shares possessing more

than fifty per cent (50%) of the voting power of the corporation,

partnership or other entity (other than, in the case of a

corporation, shares having such power only by reason of the

happening of a contingency), or having the power to control the

management or elect a majority of members to the board of

directors or equivalent decision-making body of such

corporation, partnership or other entity;

"Designated Stock Exchange"

"Directors"

the Nasdaq Global Market and any other stock exchange or interdealer quotation system listed in Schedule 4 of the Law on which shares in the capital of the Company are listed or quoted;

the Directors for the time being of the Company or, as the case may be, those Directors assembled as a Board or as a committee of the Board;

"Dividend"

includes a distribution or interim dividend or interim distribution;

"Electronic"

has the same meaning as in the Electronic Transactions Law

(as revised);

"Electronic

a communication sent by electronic means, including electronic

Communication"

posting to the Company's Website, transmission to any

number, address or internet website (including the SEC's

website) or other electronic delivery methods as otherwise

decided and approved by the Board;

"Electronic Record"

has the same meaning as in the Electronic Transactions Law

(as revised);

"Electronic Signature"

has the same meaning as in the Electronic Transactions Law

(as revised);

"Exchange Act"

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended of the United

States of America;

"Executed"

includes any mode of execution;

"GA"

means General Atlantic (XP) Bermuda, LP, a corporation with

head-office in Bermuda;

"Holder"

in relation to any share, the Shareholder whose name is

entered in the Register of Shareholders as the holder of the

share;

"Incentive Plan"

any incentive plan or scheme established or implemented by

the Company pursuant to which any Person who provides

services of any kind to the Company or any of its direct or

indirect subsidiaries (including, without limitation, any

employee, executive, officer, director, consultant, secondee or

other provider of services) may receive and/or acquire newly-

issued shares of the Company or any interest therein;

"Indemnified Person"

every Director, alternate Director, Secretary or other officer for

the time being or from time to time of the Company;

