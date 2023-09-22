THE COMPANIES ACT (AS REVISED)

EXEMPTED COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED

MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION

OF

XP Inc.

(adopted by Special Resolution passed on [6 October] 2023)

The name of the Company is XP Inc.

The registered office of the Company shall be at the offices of Maples Corporate Services Limited, PO Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands, or at such other place within the Cayman Islands as the Directors may decide.

Subject to the following provisions of this Memorandum, the objects for which the Company is established are unrestricted.

Subject to the following provisions of this Memorandum, the Company shall have and be capable of exercising all the functions of a natural person of full capacity irrespective of any question of corporate benefit, as provided by Section 27(2) of the Companies Act.

Nothing in this Memorandum shall permit the Company to carry on a business for which a licence is required under the laws of the Cayman Islands unless duly licensed.

The Company shall not trade in the Cayman Islands with any person, firm or corporation except in furtherance of the business of the Company carried on outside the Cayman Islands; provided that nothing in this clause shall be construed as to prevent the Company effecting and concluding contracts in the Cayman Islands, and exercising in the Cayman Islands all of its powers necessary for the carrying on of its business outside the Cayman Islands.

The liability of each Shareholder is limited to the amount from time to time unpaid on such Shareholder's shares.

The share capital of the Company is US$35,000 divided into 3,500,000,000 shares of a nominal or par value of US$0.00001 each which, at the date on which this Memorandum becomes effective, comprise (i) 2,000,000,000 Class A Common Shares; (ii) 1,000,000,000 Class B Common Shares (which Class B Common Shares may be converted into Class A Common Shares in the manner contemplated in the Third Amended and Restated Articles of Association of the Company); and (iii) 500,000,000 shares of such class or classes (howsoever designated) and having the rights as the Board may determine from time to time in accordance with Article 4 of the Third Amended and Restated Articles of Association of the Company.