  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. XP Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XP   KYG982391099

XP INC.

(XP)
  Report
2022-07-20
18.48 USD   +1.32%
Xp : To Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results And Host Webcast After Market Close On Tuesday, August 9 Th, 2022

07/20/2022
XP INC. TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND HOST WEBCAST AFTER MARKET CLOSE ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 9TH, 2022

São Paulo, Brazil, July 20, 2022 - XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today that it will host a webcast to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at 5:00pm ET (6:00pm BRT). A press release with the results will be issued after the market closes the same day.

To participate in the earnings webcast please subscribe at: 2Q22 Earnings Web Meeting

The replay will be available on XP's investor relations website at https://investors.xpinc.com/.

About XP

XP is a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil. XP's mission is to disintermediate the legacy models of traditional financial institutions by:

  • Educating new classes of investors;
  • Democratizing access to a wider range of financial services;
  • Developing new financial products and technology applications to empower clients; and
  • Providing high-quality customer service and client experience in the industry in Brazil.

XP provides customers with two principal types of offerings, (i) financial advisory services for retail clients in Brazil, high-net-worth clients, international clients and corporate and institutional clients, and (ii) an open financial product platform providing access to over 800 investment products including equity and fixed income securities, mutual and hedge funds, structured products, life insurance, pension plans, real-estate investment funds (REITs) and others from XP, its partners and competitors.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "aim," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond XP Inc's control. XP, Inc's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to several factors, including but not limited to: competition, change in clients, regulatory measures, a change the external forces among other factors.

For any questions, please contact:

André Martins

Antonio Guimarães

Marina Montemor

Vivian Namba

Investor Contact: ir@xpi.com.br

IR Website: investors.xpinc.com

Disclaimer

XP Inc. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 21:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
