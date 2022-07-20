Xp : To Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results And Host Webcast After Market Close On Tuesday, August 9 Th, 2022

XP INC. TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND HOST WEBCAST AFTER MARKET CLOSE ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 9TH, 2022

São Paulo, Brazil, July 20, 2022 - XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today that it will host a webcast to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at 5:00pm ET (6:00pm BRT). A press release with the results will be issued after the market closes the same day.

To participate in the earnings webcast please subscribe at: 2Q22 Earnings Web Meeting

The replay will be available on XP's investor relations website at https://investors.xpinc.com/.

About XP

XP is a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil. XP's mission is to disintermediate the legacy models of traditional financial institutions by:

Educating new classes of investors;

Democratizing access to a wider range of financial services;

Developing new financial products and technology applications to empower clients; and

Providing high-quality customer service and client experience in the industry in Brazil.

XP provides customers with two principal types of offerings, (i) financial advisory services for retail clients in Brazil, high-net-worth clients, international clients and corporate and institutional clients, and (ii) an open financial product platform providing access to over 800 investment products including equity and fixed income securities, mutual and hedge funds, structured products, life insurance, pension plans, real-estate investment funds (REITs) and others from XP, its partners and competitors.

