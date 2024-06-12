 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

 

 

 

12 JUNE  2024

 

 

 

 

XP POWER LIMITED

 

 

 

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE ANNOUNCEMENT BY ABERFORTH PARTNERS LLP

 

 

 

 

Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code"), Aberforth Partners LLP announces the following dealing in the ordinary shares of XP Power Limited (the "Shares") on 10 June2024 (the "Dealing"):

 

 

 

Date of Dealing

Nature of Dealing

Number of Shares

Dealing Price (GBP £)

10 June 2024

Purchase 

35,500

15.30

 

 

 

 

After the Dealing reported above, clients on behalf of whom Aberforth Partners LLP acts as discretionary investment manager hold 1,511,160 Shares representing approximately 6.38 per cent. of the total Shares in issue1.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1The percentage shareholding is computed based on a total of 23,681,754 (excluding treasury shares) as of 10 June 2024 and rounded to the nearest two (2) decimal places.