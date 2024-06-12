XP Power Limited is a Singapore-based provider of power converter solutions. The Company's business is based on three geographical areas: North America, Europe and Asia. The Company's products either power the electronics, in the case of its low-voltage products, or processes, in the case of its high-voltage and radio frequency (RF) power systems. Its products have applications in the healthcare, industrial technology or semiconductor manufacturing equipment sectors. The Company's product range includes alternating current (AC) - direct current (DC) Power Supplies, DC-DC Converters, High Voltage AC-DC Power Supplies, High Voltage DC-DC Converters, RF Power Systems, EMI Filters, Custom Power Supplies and 3 Phase Power. The Company's production facilities are based in Massachusetts, New Jersey and Silicon Valley in North America; China and Vietnam in Asia, and maintains a small production facility in the United Kingdom for customer modifications.