Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. XP Power Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPP   SG9999003735

XP POWER LIMITED

(XPP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:51 2022-08-01 am EDT
2900.00 GBX   -4.61%
03:40aXP Power Delivers Loss in 'Disappointing' H1; Dividend Maintained
MT
03:34aINTERIM RESULTS PRESENTATION : 2022
PU
02:44aINTERIM REPORTS : 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interim Results Presentation: 2022

08/01/2022 | 03:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Interim Results 2022

1 August 2022

Disclaimer

The information contained in this document is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may or should be placed by any person for any purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this document or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness. The information in this document is subject to change.

This document contains statements about XP Power Limited that are or may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to (i) future capital expenditures, expenses, revenues, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, dividend policy, losses and future prospects; (ii) business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of XP Power Limited's operations and potential synergies; and (iii) the effects of government regulation on business.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They have not been reviewed by the auditors of XP Power Limited. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of any such person to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. They are based on numerous assumptions regarding the present and future business strategies of such persons and the environment in which each will operate in the future. All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributable to XP Power Limited or any of its shareholders or any persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above. All forward- looking statements included in this document speak only as of the date they were made and are based on information then available to XP Power Limited.

Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and XP Power Limited does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements.

This document does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to buy or acquire any securities of XP Power Limited or any of its subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity. No part of this document, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied upon, in connection with any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. This document is not a prospectus or other offering document and does not purport to be all-inclusive. The information contained in this document has not been independently verified by XP Power Limited or any other party. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness, correctness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.

This document is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration of licensing within such jurisdiction. The information contained in this document does not constitute a public offer under any applicable legislation, or an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. This document shall not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States.

Record orders in a challenging first half, long term well placed

  • Strong demand for our products continuing, with good growth seen in Industrial Technology and Healthcare - order intake a new record at over £193m
  • Revenue constrained by component shortages, extended lead-times and COVID-19lock-down in China
  • Margins negatively impacted by lower production volumes, compounded by inflation, with full price recovery lagging short term, and global logistic challenges
  • Net debt/EBITDA at 2.1x due to working capital increase, expected to reduce by year-end
  • Comet litigation - judgement yet to be filed
  • H1 dividend of 37p, in line year-on-year, reflects Board's confidence in long term prospects
  • Enhanced sustainability focus and environmental commitments
  • Continuing to invest for significant future growth with acquisition of FuG and Guth, Asia III facility and increased capacity and resilience in existing facilities across the globe

3

Financial Highlights

4

Key performance indicators

ORDERS

GROSS MARGIN

OPERATING PROFIT2

OPERATING CASHFLOW

£193.1 million

40.2%

£15.0 million

CONVERSION2

+18% CER1

(640)bps

(38)% CER1

(23)%

H1 2021: 113%

REVENUE

OPERATING MARGIN2

ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS2

NET DEBT3

£123.6 million

12.1%

52.2p

£102.0 million

(1)% CER1

(730)bps

(44)%

Increase of £77.4m

1: Constant Exchange Rate

5

2: Adjusted profit metrics excluding specific items

3: Comparison period is Dec 2021

Disclaimer

XP Power Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 07:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about XP POWER LIMITED
03:40aXP Power Delivers Loss in 'Disappointing' H1; Dividend Maintained
MT
03:34aINTERIM RESULTS PRESENTATION : 2022
PU
02:44aINTERIM REPORTS : 2022
PU
02:01aXP POWER LTD - Interim Results
PR
07/22XP POWER LTD - Holding(s) in Company
PR
06/16XP POWER LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/16XP POWER LTD - Holding(s) in Company
PR
05/13XP Power Unit Rectifies Payment of Historic Intra-Group Dividends
MT
05/13XP POWER LTD - Administrative rectification of subsidiary dividends
PR
04/29XP POWER LTD - Board Changes
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XP POWER LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 268 M 326 M 326 M
Net income 2022 27,0 M 32,9 M 32,9 M
Net Debt 2022 80,4 M 97,8 M 97,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 3,19%
Capitalization 598 M 728 M 728 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
EV / Sales 2023 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 2 341
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart XP POWER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
XP Power Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XP POWER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3 040,00 GBX
Average target price 4 792,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 57,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gavin Peter Griggs Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Oskar Zahn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
James Edwards Peters Non-Executive Chairman
Polly Ann Williams Senior Independent Director
Andy Sng Executive Director & Executive VP-Asia
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XP POWER LIMITED-40.39%728
KEYENCE CORPORATION-27.46%91 757
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-21.99%76 179
EATON CORPORATION PLC-14.14%59 208
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-3.12%53 493
NIDEC CORPORATION-31.97%39 716