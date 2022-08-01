Interim Results Presentation: 2022

The information contained in this document is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may or should be placed by any person for any purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this document or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness. The information in this document is subject to change.
Record orders in a challenging first half, long term well placed
Strong demand for our products continuing, with good growth seen in Industrial Technology and Healthcare - order intake a new record at over £193m
Revenue constrained by component shortages, extended lead-times and COVID-19lock-down in China
Margins negatively impacted by lower production volumes, compounded by inflation, with full price recovery lagging short term, and global logistic challenges
Net debt/EBITDA at 2.1x due to working capital increase, expected to reduce by year-end
Comet litigation - judgement yet to be filed
H1 dividend of 37p, in line year-on-year, reflects Board's confidence in long term prospects
Enhanced sustainability focus and environmental commitments
Continuing to invest for significant future growth with acquisition of FuG and Guth, Asia III facility and increased capacity and resilience in existing facilities across the globe
3
Financial Highlights
4
Key performance indicators
ORDERS
GROSS MARGIN
OPERATING PROFIT2
OPERATING CASHFLOW
£193.1 million
40.2%
£15.0 million
CONVERSION2
+18% CER1
(640)bps
(38)% CER1
(23)%
H1 2021: 113%
REVENUE
OPERATING MARGIN2
ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS2
NET DEBT3
£123.6 million
12.1%
52.2p
£102.0 million
(1)% CER1
(730)bps
(44)%
Increase of £77.4m
1: Constant Exchange Rate
5
2: Adjusted profit metrics excluding specific items