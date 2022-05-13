Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. XP Power Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPP   SG9999003735

XP POWER LIMITED

(XPP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/13 03:34:03 am EDT
3212.50 GBX   +1.82%
04/29XP POWER LTD - Board Changes
PR
04/29XP Power Limited Announces Board and Committee Changes
CI
04/14XP POWER LTD - Result of AGM
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XP POWER LTD - Administrative rectification of subsidiary dividends

05/13/2022 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

13 May 2022

XP Power Limited (the "Company")

Administrative rectification of subsidiary dividends

The Company announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, XP Power plc, has undertaken certain actions to rectify the payment of certain historic intra-group dividends paid by it to the Company (the “Relevant Distributions”) resulting in certain technical breaches of the Companies Act 2006.

The Company is aware that certain dividend payments in the period between 2012 and 2021 (the “Period”), had been paid by XP Power plc to its parent company, XP Power Limited. Whilst the respective interim financial accounts had been compiled and reviewed by the Board and showed sufficient distributable profits to justify the Relevant Distributions, they were not filed at Companies House, resulting in a technical breach of the Companies Act 2006. In each impacted year during the Period, the Company confirms that sufficient distributable reserves were available in XP Power Limited for onward distribution to shareholders without relying on the Relevant Distributions.

Consequently, the Company, as XP Power plc’s sole shareholder, has passed certain resolutions to ratify and confirm the payment of the Relevant Distributions and approve the appropriation of distributable reserves of XP Power plc in respect of the Relevant Distributions and the entry by XP Power plc into deeds of release to:

(i) waive any and all claims which it has, or may have, in respect of the payment of the Relevant Distributions against the Company, as its sole shareholder and recipient of the Relevant Distributions (the “Shareholder Deed of Release”); and
(ii) waive any and all claims which it has, or may have, in respect of the payment of the Relevant Distributions against certain current and former directors of XP Power plc (the “Director Deed of Release”).

As certain current and former directors of XP Power plc who are beneficiaries of the Director Deed of Release are ‘related parties’ of the Company for the purposes of Listing Rule 11.1.4R, the entry into the Director Deed of Release (for no consideration) by XP Power plc, in respect of dividend payments amounting to an aggregate of £2.8 million, constitutes a 'smaller related party transaction' for the purposes of Listing Rule 11.1.10R.

-Ends-

Enquiries:

XP Power

Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer                       +44 (0)118 976 5155

Oskar Zahn, Chief Financial Officer                           +44 (0)118 976 5155

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Kevin Smith/Jos Bieneman                                          +44 (0)207 638 9571


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about XP POWER LIMITED
04/29XP POWER LTD - Board Changes
PR
04/29XP Power Limited Announces Board and Committee Changes
CI
04/14XP POWER LTD - Result of AGM
PR
04/14XP Power Limited Approves Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2021
CI
04/14XP Power's Q1 Revenue Jumps 8% Amid Sustained Momentum In Order Intake
MT
04/14XP POWER LTD - Q1 Trading Update
PR
04/14XP Power Limited Declares Dividend for the First Quarter of 2022, Payable on 14 July 20..
CI
04/14XP Power Limited Reports Revenue Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/04XP POWER LTD - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/24Gilt Yields Fall Further on Lower Supply Forecast
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XP POWER LIMITED
More recommendations