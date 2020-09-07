Log in
XP Power Limited    XPP

XP POWER LIMITED

(XPP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/04 11:35:08 am
4420 GBX   -0.45%
XP POWER LTD : - Blocklisting - Six Monthly Return

09/07/2020 | 02:02am EDT

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 7 September 2020

Name of applicant: XP Power Limited
Name of scheme: XP EMPLOYEES' SHARE OWNERSHIP PLAN
Period of return: From: 06/03/2020 To: 05/09/2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 500,000
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): -
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 400,000
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 100,000

   

Name of contact: Johan Olivier
Telephone number of contact: 0118 984 5515

© PRNewswire 2020
