XP POWER LTD : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

24 August 2021

XP Power Limited

(“XP Power” or “the Company”)

Director/PDMR Share Transactions

XP Power, one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control components to the electronics industry, announces that it has been notified that on 17 August 2021 Mr. Andy Sng, Executive Vice President, Asia exercised options over 855 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) at a price of £0.01 each. On the same day, Mr. Sng sold 855 Ordinary Shares at a price of £56.75 each. The options were granted on 30 May 2017 under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of The European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, gives further details.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities a) Name Andy Sng 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Asia and Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name XP POWER LIMITED b) LEI 213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (“Ordinary Shares”)

SG9999003735 b) Nature of the transaction 1) Exercise of options granted on 30 May 2017 under the XP Power Limited Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017 (“Award”). 2) Sale of shares following the exercise of the Award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1) £0.01 855 2) £56.75 855 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price Aggregated Volume Aggregated Prices 1) 855 £8.55 2) 855 £48,521.25 e) Date of the transaction 1) and 2) 17 August 2021 f) Place of the transaction 1) Outside a trading venue and 2) XLON

Enquiries:

XP Power

Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 976 5155

Oskar Zahn, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 976 5155

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Kevin Smith/Jos Bieneman +44 (0)207 638 9571