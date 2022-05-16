Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. XP Power Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPP   SG9999003735

XP POWER LIMITED

(XPP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/16 11:30:00 am EDT
3285.00 GBX   -0.45%
11:16aXP POWER LTD - Holding(s) in Company
PR
05/13XP Power Unit Rectifies Payment of Historic Intra-Group Dividends
MT
05/13XP POWER LTD - Administrative rectification of subsidiary dividends
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XP POWER LTD - Holding(s) in Company

05/16/2022 | 11:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

SG9999003735

Issuer Name

XP Power Limited

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Montanaro Asset Management Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

13-May-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

16-May-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.010000 0.000000 4.010000 791,131
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.950000 3.950000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
SG9999003735 791,131 4.010000
Sub Total 8.A 791,131 4.010000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

16-May-2022

13. Place Of Completion

London


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about XP POWER LIMITED
11:16aXP POWER LTD - Holding(s) in Company
PR
05/13XP Power Unit Rectifies Payment of Historic Intra-Group Dividends
MT
05/13XP POWER LTD - Administrative rectification of subsidiary dividends
PR
04/29XP POWER LTD - Board Changes
PR
04/29XP Power Limited Announces Board and Committee Changes
CI
04/14XP POWER LTD - Result of AGM
PR
04/14XP Power Limited Approves Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2021
CI
04/14XP Power's Q1 Revenue Jumps 8% Amid Sustained Momentum In Order Intake
MT
04/14XP POWER LTD - Q1 Trading Update
PR
04/14XP Power Limited Reports Revenue Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XP POWER LIMITED
More recommendations