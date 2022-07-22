Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. XP Power Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPP   SG9999003735

XP POWER LIMITED

(XPP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-22 am EDT
2990.00 GBX   -1.16%
11:26aXP POWER LTD - Holding(s) in Company
PR
06/16XP POWER LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/16XP POWER LTD - Holding(s) in Company
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XP POWER LTD - Holding(s) in Company

07/22/2022 | 11:26am EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

SG9999003735

Issuer Name

XP Power Ltd

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Aggregate of abrdn plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios

City of registered office (if applicable)

Edinburgh

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

21-Jul-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

22-Jul-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 12.214360 0.000000 12.214360 2,410,479
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 12.978505 0.000000 12.978505

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
SG9999003735 2,410,479 12.214360
Sub Total 8.A 2,410,479 12.214360

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
abrdn plc
abrdn plc abrdn Investments (Holdings) Limited
abrdn plc abrdn Investment Management Limited 9.414154 0.000000 9.414154
abrdn plc
abrdn plc Aberdeen Asset Management PLC
abrdn plc Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited
abrdn plc
abrdn plc abrdn Investments (Holdings) Limited
abrdn plc Ignis Asset Management Limited
abrdn plc Ignis Investment Services Limited
abrdn plc
abrdn plc abrdn Investments (Holdings) Limited
abrdn plc abrdn Capital Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

In reference to section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.

This disclosure is to reflect the fact that the voting rights effectively held indirectly by the underlying intermediate holding company abrdn Investments (Holdings) Limited (aI(H)L) decreased below the 10% notifiable threshold due to trading on 21 July 2022.

aI(H)L now effectively holds 9.970688% of the delegated voting rights in XP Power Limited. Prior to this crossing, aI(H)L effectively held 10.133685%.

12. Date of Completion

22-Jul-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Aberdeen, United Kingdom


© PRNewswire 2022
