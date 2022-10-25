Advanced search
    XPP   SG9999003735

XP POWER LIMITED

(XPP)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-24 am EDT
1524.00 GBX   +3.11%
02:01aXP POWER LTD - Holding(s) in Company
PR
10/11Q3 Trading Update Presentation : 2022
PU
10/11Pound Could Fall Further as BOE's Gilt Intervention Ends Soon
DJ
XP POWER LTD - Holding(s) in Company

10/25/2022 | 02:01am EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

SG9999003735

Issuer Name

XP Power Ltd

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Aggregate of abrdn plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios

City of registered office (if applicable)

Edinburgh

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

21-Oct-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Oct-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 9.876803 0.000000 9.876803 1,949,167
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 12.214360 0.000000 12.214360

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
SG9999003735 1,949,167 9.876803
Sub Total 8.A 1,949,167 9.876803

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
abrdn plc
abrdn plc abrdn Investments (Holdings) Limited
abrdn plc abrdn Investment Management Limited 7.726171 0.000000 7.726171
abrdn plc
abrdn plc Aberdeen Asset Management PLC
abrdn plc Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

In reference to Section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.

12. Date of Completion

24-Oct-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Aberdeen, United Kingdom


