XP POWER LTD - Re: Comet Legal Action - Judgement Released

3 October 2022

XP Power Limited

(“XP Power” or “the Group” or the “Company”)

Re: Comet Legal Action - Judgement Released

Further to its announcement of 24 March 2022, XP Power notes the judgment on Friday 30 September 2022 confirming the jury’s decision to award to Comet Technologies USA Inc of $40 million of damages and imposing an injunction upon XP Power in relation to certain trade secrets. The Board is considering next steps, including potentially asking the Judge to review the level of damages and will update as soon as possible.

As previously outlined, no current orders or revenue are based on this Radio Frequency technology and the damages were accounted for in our guidance at the recent August interim results. The Company will update on its third quarter financial performance on the 11 October 2022 but is pleased to confirm that trading in the period has improved from the first half run-rates.

James Peters, Chair of XP Power, said:

“We are disappointed by the judgment and will consider our next steps promptly. XP Power has a strong future, and while 2022 has been frustrating, the Board has not lost sight of the Group’s longer term prospects.”

