|
XP POWER LTD - Result of AGM
18 April 2023
XP Power Limited
("XP Power" or "the Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting of XP Power Limited was held at 19 Tai Seng Avenue, #07-01, Singapore 534054 on 18 April 2023, commencing at 5.00 p.m. Singapore time. All resolutions were unanimously passed by a show of hands.
For information, the following table shows the total votes cast by proxy voting on the resolutions that were put to the meeting. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 19,734,796 (excluding shares held in treasury).
|Resolution number
|Resolution description
|In Favour
|
|Against
|
|Withheld
|
|
|Votes
|%age
|
|Votes
|%age
|
|Votes
|1
|To receive the reports and audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022
|15,125,851
|99.99
|
|325
|0.01
|
|37,502
|2
|To declare and approve a final dividend of 36.0 pence per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2022
|15,162,028
|99.99
|
|650
|0.01
|
|1,000
|3
|To re-elect Jamie Pike as a Director
|15,070,364
|99.56
|
|66,280
|0.44
|
|27,034
|4
|To re-elect Andy Sng as a Director
|15,097,042
|99.57
|
|64,602
|0.43
|
|2,034
|5
|To re-elect Gavin Griggs as a Director
|15,036,886
|99.57
|
|64,602
|0.43
|
|62,190
|6
|To re-elect Polly Williams as a Director
|15,011,735
|99.57
|
|64,603
|0.43
|
|87,340
|7
|To re-elect Pauline Lafferty as a Director
|14,808,963
|97.67
|
|352,680
|2.33
|
|2,035
|8
|To elect Amina Hamidi as a Director
|15,097,186
|99.57
|
|64,558
|0.43
|
|1,934
|9
|To elect Sandra Breene as a Director
|15,097,186
|99.57
|
|64,558
|0.43
|
|1,934
|10
|To reappoint PwC LLP as Auditor of the Company
|15,036,517
|99.17
|
|125,836
|0.83
|
|1,325
|11
|To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor’s remuneration
|15,161,743
|99.99
|
|610
|0.01
|
|1,325
|12
|To receive and adopt the remuneration policy set out in the report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022
|14,041,945
|92.61
|
|1,120,232
|7.39
|
|1,501
|13
|To receive and adopt the Directors’ Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2022
|14,727,185
|97.52
|
|375,228
|2.48
|
|61,265
|14
|To approve the Directors’ fees of up to £600,000
|15,094,347
|99.55
|
|67,953
|0.45
|
|1,378
|15
|To approve and adopt the XP Power Limited Senior Managers Long Term Incentive Plan 2023
|14,478,423
|95.49
|
|683,491
|4.51
|
|1,764
|16
|To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to two thirds of the Company’s issued share capital
|12,745,261
|84.06
|
|2,417,125
|15.94
|
|1,292
|17
|To authorised the Directors to allot ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis
|14,488,108
|95.55
|
|674,306
|4.45
|
|1,264
|18
|To authorised the Directors to allot ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis for acquisitions or capital investments
|13,531,100
|89.24
|
|1,631,314
|10.76
|
|1,264
|19
|To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares
|15,075,764
|99.83
|
|25,185
|0.17
|
|62,729
Notes:
- Resolutions 1 to 16 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 17 to 19 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions. The full text of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, a copy of which is on the Company's website https://corporate.xppower.com/investors/general-meetings and has also been made available for inspection through the National Storage Mechanism which can be found at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
- The total votes cast amounted to 15,163,678, representing 76.84 per cent of the Company’s issued share capital (excluding shares held in treasury).
- Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the “Votes In Favour” total.
- A “Vote Withheld” is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion for the “Votes In Favour” and “Votes Against” a resolution.
Enquiries:
XP Power
Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 976 5515
David Stibbs, Interim Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 976 5515
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
Kevin Smith/Lucy Gibbs +44 (0)207 638 9571
© PRNewswire 2023
|
|All news about XP POWER LIMITED
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on XP POWER LIMITED
|