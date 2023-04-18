Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. XP Power Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPP   SG9999003735

XP POWER LIMITED

(XPP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:12:15 2023-04-18 am EDT
2122.50 GBX   +2.29%
08:04aXP POWER LTD - Result of AGM
PR
04/13FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% Amid Hopes Rates Hiking Cycle End
DJ
04/13Credit Default Rates by UK SMEs, Households Rise -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XP POWER LTD - Result of AGM

04/18/2023 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

18 April 2023

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of XP Power Limited was held at 19 Tai Seng Avenue, #07-01, Singapore 534054 on 18 April 2023, commencing at 5.00 p.m. Singapore time. All resolutions were unanimously passed by a show of hands.

For information, the following table shows the total votes cast by proxy voting on the resolutions that were put to the meeting. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 19,734,796 (excluding shares held in treasury).

Resolution number Resolution description In Favour Against Withheld
Votes %age Votes %age Votes
1 To receive the reports and audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 15,125,851 99.99 325 0.01 37,502
2 To declare and approve a final dividend of 36.0 pence per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2022 15,162,028 99.99 650 0.01 1,000
3 To re-elect Jamie Pike as a Director 15,070,364 99.56 66,280 0.44 27,034
4 To re-elect Andy Sng as a Director 15,097,042 99.57 64,602 0.43 2,034
5 To re-elect Gavin Griggs as a Director 15,036,886 99.57 64,602 0.43 62,190
6 To re-elect Polly Williams as a Director 15,011,735 99.57 64,603 0.43 87,340
7 To re-elect Pauline Lafferty as a Director 14,808,963 97.67 352,680 2.33 2,035
8 To elect Amina Hamidi as a Director 15,097,186 99.57 64,558 0.43 1,934
9 To elect Sandra Breene as a Director 15,097,186 99.57 64,558 0.43 1,934
10 To reappoint PwC LLP as Auditor of the Company 15,036,517 99.17 125,836 0.83 1,325
11 To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor’s remuneration 15,161,743 99.99 610 0.01 1,325
12 To receive and adopt the remuneration policy set out in the report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 14,041,945 92.61 1,120,232 7.39 1,501
13 To receive and adopt the Directors’ Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2022 14,727,185 97.52 375,228 2.48 61,265
14 To approve the Directors’ fees of up to £600,000 15,094,347 99.55 67,953 0.45 1,378
15 To approve and adopt the XP Power Limited Senior Managers Long Term Incentive Plan 2023 14,478,423 95.49 683,491 4.51 1,764
16 To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to two thirds of the Company’s issued share capital 12,745,261 84.06 2,417,125 15.94 1,292
17 To authorised the Directors to allot ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis 14,488,108 95.55 674,306 4.45 1,264
18 To authorised the Directors to allot ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis for acquisitions or capital investments 13,531,100 89.24 1,631,314 10.76 1,264
19 To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares 15,075,764 99.83 25,185 0.17 62,729

Notes:

  1. Resolutions 1 to 16 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 17 to 19 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions. The full text of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, a copy of which is on the Company's website https://corporate.xppower.com/investors/general-meetings  and has also been made available for inspection through the National Storage Mechanism which can be found at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
  2. The total votes cast amounted to 15,163,678, representing 76.84 per cent of the Company’s issued share capital (excluding shares held in treasury).
  3. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the “Votes In Favour” total.
  4. A “Vote Withheld” is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion for the “Votes In Favour” and “Votes Against” a resolution.

Enquiries:

XP Power

Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer                       +44 (0)118 976 5515

David Stibbs, Interim Chief Financial Officer            +44 (0)118 976 5515

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Kevin Smith/Lucy Gibbs                                            +44 (0)207 638 9571


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about XP POWER LIMITED
08:04aXP POWER LTD - Result of AGM
PR
04/13FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% Amid Hopes Rates Hiking Cycle End
DJ
04/13Credit Default Rates by UK SMEs, Households Rise -2-
DJ
04/13Credit Default Rates by UK SMEs, Households Rise in 1Q, Could Increase Further
DJ
04/13XP Power expects order intake recovery in second half of 2023
AN
04/13XP POWER LTD - Q1 Trading Update
PR
04/13XP Power Limited Declares Dividend for the First Quarter Ended 31 March 2023, Payable o..
CI
04/13XP Power Limited Reports Revenue Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
03/23XP POWER LIMITED : Final dividend
FA
03/20XP POWER LTD - Grant of RSP and LTIP awards
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XP POWER LIMITED
More recommendations
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer