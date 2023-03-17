XP Power : ESG Report 03/17/2023 | 04:56am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields OUR SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022 INTRODUCTION TO SUSTAINABILITY FROM THE CEO Sustainability is an integral part of our strategy. We have invested in our operations, infrastructure, technology, people and communities, and will continue to do so. GAVIN GRIGGS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER READ MORE ABOUT OUR MARKETPLACE ON PAGES 21-25 READ MORE ABOUT OUR STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION ON PAGES 46-49 Sustainability is important to XP Power and all our stakeholders. We have a proud legacy on which to build being the first power converter manufacturer to be admitted into the Responsible Business Alliance, and it remains an integral part of our Company strategy. First and foremost, sustainability is about 'doing the right thing' for our planet and each other. We have a moral obligation to act now with pace and purpose. This remains our primary motivator. Our biggest focus is on dramatically reducing our impact across the whole value chain from everything we buy, to everything we do and everything we sell, with an emphasis on efficiency and achieving net zero by 2040. To this end, we have signed the letter of commitment with The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and have developed targets that we intend to submit for verification in the first half of 2023. Our net zero pathway will reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our operations, the raw materials used to make our products, and our products in use. It will be an enabler of good business in using resources more efficiently, to do more with less, and act as a guiding principle in refreshing our product portfolio. XP Power has a strong history of innovation and engineering excellence in creating highly efficient products. These provide an ongoing commercial opportunity whilst progressing our own sustainability agenda and supporting customers to reduce their own carbon footprint. This is a key path to strengthening our market leadership and building our reputation with customers. We have invested in our operations, infrastructure, technology, people and communities, and will continue to do so. This will help to embed sustainability into the everyday operational fabric of our business, influencing all our decisions and actions across the Group. All our colleagues will have a part to play and the shared diversity of thoughts, ideas, experience and skills, in the Group will help embed sustainability as business as usual. GAVIN GRIGGS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 28 February 2023 32 XP Power Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 OUR SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY IS TO: 01 Produce quality products that are safe and solve our customers' power problems Our power converters are the safety critical element of the end application providing the isolation barrier between the end user and the relatively high voltage mains electricity. LINK TO Material issues 1, 3 SEE PAGES 62-63FOR OUR PERFORMANCE AGAINST THIS STRATEGIC PILLAR, METRICS, TARGETS AND PRIORITIES FOR NEXT YEAR 02 Minimise the impact we and our products have on the environment and adopt responsible sourcing practices considering social and environmental impacts Our sustainable business goal is to be the leader of our industry regarding environmental matters, and to minimise the impact we and our products have on the environment. LINK TO Material issues 8, 9, 11 SEE PAGES 64-69FOR OUR PERFORMANCE AGAINST THIS STRATEGIC PILLAR, METRICS, TARGETS AND PRIORITIES FOR NEXT YEAR STRATEGIC REPORT 03 Make XP Power a workplace where our people can be at their best, ensuring an environment that is safe, diverse, inclusive and attracts and retains the best talent Our sustainable business goal is to improve the physical and mental health of our employees, provide them with a safe place to work and to create an environment where our people can be their best. LINK TO Material issues 4, 5, 6, 10 SEE PAGES 70-77FOR OUR PERFORMANCE AGAINST THIS STRATEGIC PILLAR, METRICS, TARGETS AND PRIORITIES FOR NEXT YEAR 04 Uphold the highest standard of business ethics and integrity Our sustainable business goal is to have zero breaches of our Code of Conduct and uphold the highest standard of ethics and integrity. LINK TO Material issues 2, 7 SEE PAGES 78-79FOR OUR PERFORMANCE AGAINST THIS STRATEGIC PILLAR, METRICS, TARGETS AND PRIORITIES FOR NEXT YEAR XP Power Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 33 OUR SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY CONTINUED Our sustainability strategy is to: produce quality products that are safe and efficient, and solve our customers' power problems;

minimise the impact we and our products have on the environment;

adopt responsible sourcing practices while considering social and environmental impacts;

make XP Power a workplace where our people can be at their best to ensure an environment that is safe, diverse, inclusive, and attracts and retains the best talent; and

uphold the highest standard of business ethics and integrity. We have used our materiality analysis results from 2021, which was conducted in 2020 (Annual Report 2021, p54) to focus our sustainability strategy on issues that matter most to the Group from a financial and business purpose perspective, and that impact society and our stakeholders. The material issues we identified shape our sustainability strategy, priorities, approach and reporting. We group our material issues into four areas, aligned to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that are supported by each area. As sustainability is core to the XP Power business strategy, we have a robust structure of sustainability oversight in place. Responsibilities and reporting lines were enhanced this year through the creation of a Sustainable Development Working Group, which sits below the Sustainability Council formed in 2021. The Working Group meets monthly and takes an active role in managing Group sustainability projects and progress. Full details of our sustainability governance model and its responsibilities are outlined in the task force on climate-related financial disclosures (TCFD) Report (page 80). ACHIEVEMENTS IN PAST 12 MONTHS Signed a letter of commitment to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) and have developed targets for verification for our long-term target of net zero across our value chain for 2040 and interim targets for Scope 1 and 2 and for Scope 3 for 2030 based off a 2022 base year.

long-term target of net zero across our value chain for 2040 and interim targets for Scope 1 and 2 and for Scope 3 for 2030 based off a 2022 base year. Creation of the Sustainable Development Working Group (see TCFD Report).

In recognition of our credentials as a responsible and sustainable business, XP Power has maintained its position in the FTSE4Good Index.

Achieved a C grade in CDP Climate Change (2021: grade D).

End-to-end carbon footprint methodology established, which includes a full Scope 3 analysis for 2022.

carbon footprint methodology established, which includes a full Scope 3 analysis for 2022. Enhanced our reporting against the TCFD.

Creation of Group Supply Chain and Biodiversity policies.

Received the inaugural ESG award from Lam Research, one of our largest customers, being recognised for our long-term commitment to ESG goals and proactively aligning with Lam on these priorities. This follows the PRISM award we received from ASM (another major customer) in 2021 for sustainability.

long-term commitment to ESG goals and proactively aligning with Lam on these priorities. This follows the PRISM award we received from ASM (another major customer) in 2021 for sustainability. Aligned our employees' default pension option with our ESG values, with our new scheme switching to Standard Life's Sustainable Multi-asset Plan, which invests in responsible investment strategies.

Multi-asset Plan, which invests in responsible investment strategies. Shipped XP Green Power products resulting in minimum lifetime CO 2 emission savings of 134,000 tonnes. PRIORITIES FOR 2023 We intend to submit our emissions reduction targets for verification by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) in the first half of 2023.

Develop and publish our net zero transition plan aligned to the Transition Plan Taskforce (TPT) draft standards.

Further embed sustainability throughout the Group's strategic decisions.

Continue to enhance the Group's ISO 14001 coverage to include our sites at FuG, Gloucester and High Bridge.

All Sustainable Development Working Group members to complete the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership course in 2023.

Set new performance targets for our material topics. XP Power Main Board Executive team Chaired by CEO metrics Monthly Sustainability Goals Sustainability Council and objectives Chaired by CEO Quarterly Programme team Led by Sustainability Lead Monthly 34 XP Power Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 OUR SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY 1. SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTS How this strategic pillar links to the UN SDGs This aligns with UN SDG 9 "Industry, innovation and infrastructure" in promoting sustainable industrialisation, and UN SDG 12 "Responsible consumption and production" in the efficient use of natural resources. We have embedded sustainability, specifically carbon reduction, reduction via efficiency and component count, into our New Product Introduction (NPI) processes and will be setting internal targets in this area this year. Such innovation is by its nature commercially sensitive and so we will not be disclosing these specific targets externally, however they will form a key part of our SBTi commitment to achieving net zero emissions across the value chain by 2040. Estimated lifetime savings from XP Green Power products One of our biggest contributors to reduction in CO2 emissions is from adoption of our XP Green Power products, which have high efficiency and low standby power. The CO2 emission savings from these products consistently exceed our scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions combined. XP Green Power products consume less electricity than the average power converter both while powering the load and when on standby and not powering the customers' applications. A power converter operating at 90% efficiency wastes less than half of a power supply operating at 80% efficiency. Consequently, the savings in energy and, therefore, CO2 emissions of the lifetime of the product are very compelling. To achieve these efficiency gains requires more higher cost components and complex circuits, but the return on investment of a higher efficiency product can be captured in consumption of electricity with full payback on electricity costs usually within the first year of use. Therefore, we continue to promote and encourage the use of these high-efficiency products and anticipate that the trend for higher efficiency products will continue in the electronics industry. These legislative requirements are projected to extend across various industries from consumer equipment to the healthcare and industrial markets we serve. We introduced 8 XP Green Power product families in 2022. The estimated lifetime savings1 from the XP Green Power products that we have shipped during 2022 is 134,000 tonnes CO2. 1 In estimating these savings, we have assumed the following: XP Green Power product efficiency of 90% versus average power converter efficiency of 80%.

The power converter will run for eight hours a day, five days a week, 50 weeks a year, for seven years, in the customers' equipment.

The customer will run the power converter at 75% of its rated power; and

1kWh of electricity produces 0.418kg of CO 2 . Boosting innovation Our ambition is to be an industry leader on sustainability - this also includes our products. We were the first to introduce greener, safer converters and we believe that we have the broadest product portfolio in our industry. Product design is our customers' top material impact and scored even higher than customer experience and satisfaction. Our R&D investment is a key part of the Group's strategy, with particular focus on energy efficiency and delivering to our clients' needs in RF, High Voltage, Low Voltage and Low Power. This year, we undertook a full lifecycle analysis of our products. This has enabled us to better understand our carbon footprint and start to look at ways to reduce our embedded emissions in purchased goods and use phase emissions, which are the two biggest sources of our scope 3 emissions. To have a sustainable business, we need to be more deliberate in developing low carbon products and solutions that solve our customers' power problems, within the balance of cost and efficiency. Our engineers bring ideas, skills and innovation to reducing energy usage for our customers, and we integrate sustainability into our product design as new materials and components become available. We consider and respond to environmental issues throughout every stage of our product lifecycle, and our high-efficiency products play a role in helping the economy move to a low-carbon future. Our new product design process considers: Energy efficiency - We have consistently led the industry in developing high-efficiency XP Green Power products, in the industrial and medical sectors, which consume and therefore use less electricity in both powering the application or on standby. This results in significantly reduced CO 2 emissions over the lifetime of the customers' equipment, which is often seven to ten years.

- We have consistently led the industry in developing high-efficiency XP Green Power products, in the industrial and medical sectors, which consume and therefore use less electricity in both powering the application or on standby. This results in significantly reduced CO emissions over the lifetime of the customers' equipment, which is often seven to ten years. Novel materials - Wherever possible, we introduce novel materials into our higher-end products, like ultra-efficient silicon carbide devices. We have also used new semiconductor components for the control of our power supplies, which allow soft switching to reach very high-efficiency rates and low standby power ratings. Future developments in power transistor technology are expected to allow significant reduction in the size of power converters and increase their efficiency in some applications. We use over 4,000 key materials and components within our products such as Power FET, IGBT and ceramic capacitors which enable us to produce durable and quality products and will investigate opportunities to reduce component count. 62 XP Power Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 Product lifecycle management - Our design processes consider the complete product lifecycle of our power conversion products from the outset, and we aim to always extend the useful product life where possible. The characteristics of a product that make it more energy efficient also increases its reliability and useful lifetime

highly efficient products run cooler, which increases the lifetime of key components that are sensitive to heat, such as electrolytic capacitors. Efficient products also avoid the need for an electromechanical fan to exhaust the waste heat one of the most unreliable components of a traditional power conversion system.

Hazardous substances - We avoid the use of hazardous substances in our products, facilitating their recycling at the end of their lifetime and reducing their impact on the environment.

- We avoid the use of hazardous substances in our products, facilitating their recycling at the end of their lifetime and reducing their impact on the environment. Low-carbon manufacturing - As well as designing our products so they are highly efficient, we also consider the manufacturing process. Traditionally, products undergo testing (burn-in) after manufacture to eliminate early failures by running them under stress. When we burn-in our products, we recycle the power in the manufacturing facility to significantly reduce our carbon footprint. Burn- in cycles are monitored and reduced based on the defect data, further reducing CO 2 emissions.

- As well as designing our products so they are highly efficient, we also consider the manufacturing process. Traditionally, products undergo testing (burn-in) after manufacture to eliminate early failures by running them under stress. When we burn-in our products, we recycle the power in the manufacturing facility to significantly reduce our carbon footprint. Burn- in cycles are monitored and reduced based on the defect data, further reducing CO emissions. Product safety - A power converter is a safety critical part of any electrical system or application as it provides the isolation barrier between the end-user and the potentially lethal high voltage mains electricity. An example of this is a main powered drug delivery system which connects directly to a patient and relies on the safety isolation within our power supply to keep the patient safe. All of our products come under the remit of our ISO 9001 registration. Responsible sourcing and supply chain Conflict minerals We support initiatives and regulations to avoid the use of any "conflict minerals", which originate from mining operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and adjoining countries. These involve tantalum, tin, tungsten and gold. We only purchase our electronic components from reputable sources, and purchases of materials such as solder are only purchased from vendors who are on the Conformant Smelter & Refiner Lists. We also obtain information from our suppliers concerning the origin of the metals used in the manufacture of our products. This way, we can assure our stakeholders that we are not knowingly using conflict minerals in our products. Our supply chain organisation is responsible for the qualification and ongoing monitoring of our suppliers. We can confirm that 100% of our products' minerals come from suppliers that have been verified as conflict-free. XP Power's policy on conflict minerals is set out at xppower.com/company/policies. READ MORE ABOUT OUR BUSINESS STRATEGY ON PAGES 28-29 READ MORE ABOUT OUR SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY ON PAGES 33-34 STRATEGIC REPORT It is important that our suppliers apply the same principles of value, transparency and respect as we do. We require all suppliers to adhere to our Code of Conduct and our Supply Chain Policy, which covers diversity, modern slavery and human trafficking, health and safety, business integrity and ethics, environment and sustainability. Our supplier qualification and ongoing audit programme reviews supplier compliance with our Code of Conduct and Supply Chain Policy, and we will disengage with suppliers who do not meet these standards. XP Power's Code of Conduct and Supply Chain Policy are available at corporate.xppower.com/ sustainability/environment. In addition, we will expand our engagement with suppliers and component distributors in managing our upstream emissions as part of our net zero plan. In 2022, XP Power were honoured with the 2022 Supplier Excellence Award by Lam Research. XP Power was one of 13 receivers of an award this year, for demonstrated success across four categories: Scaling, Resiliency, Rapid Prototype Materials Performance, and Environmental, Social and Governance. We were the sole recipient of Lam Research's first Environmental, Social and Governance Award and recognised as an "extension of Lam's guiding principle to act with purpose for a better world", and "excellence in commitment to strong ESG goals and proactive aligning with Lam on these priorities". Lam Research is a valued customer and a leading global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Like us, they are strong advocates of sustainability and have enhanced their products and manufacturing operations to help combat climate change. XP Power Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 63 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer XP Power Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 08:55:00 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about XP POWER LIMITED 04:56a Xp Power : ESG Report PU 03/16 XP POWER LTD - Annual Financial Report PR 03/16 XP POWER LTD - Holding(s) in Company PR 03/14 XP POWER LTD - Holding(s) in Company PR 03/07 Davy ups Purplebricks; JPMorgan cuts Clarkson AN 02/28 FTSE 100 Closes Lower After Disappointing Earnings DJ 02/28 BOE's Cunliffe Says Digital Pound Not Guaranteed DJ 02/28 XP Power swings to full-year loss; CFO steps down to join Eurowag AN 02/28 Eurowag appoints XP Power's CFO Oskar Zahn as new finance chief AN 02/28 AO World lifts guidance as margins improve AN Analyst Recommendations on XP POWER LIMITED 03/07 Davy ups Purplebricks; JPMorgan cuts Clarkson AN 02/21 BoA cuts DS Smith; Jefferies likes JTC AN 02/01 Citigroup cuts Persimmon; HSBC raises Asos AN