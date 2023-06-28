(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

All Things Considered Group PLC - London-based music firm providing talent management, live booking and livestreaming - Intends to raise GBP4 million through a placing and subscription for shares at 92.5 pence each. Proceeds will be used primarily to buy a 60% holding in Sandbag Ltd, a full-service merchandise company for GBP2.4 million, and provide capital for future accretive opportunities. Expects deal to be earnings accretive and mark a substantial addition to the group's client base.

T42 IOT Tracking Solutions PLC - Jersey-based real-time tracking, security, and monitoring solutions provider - Reports revenue in year to December 31, 2022 of USD4.0 million, down 2.4% from USD4.1 million, the year prior. Pretax loss narrows to USD1.0 million from USD3.0 million. Sees a continuation of post-Covid and supply chain issues that have impacted performance, despite several successful trials of its technology by potential customers. Also experiences delays in the anticipated substantial orders from its Latin America distributor. Targeting a significant improvement in revenue and gross margins in the rest of 2023.

Xpediator PLC - Braintree, England-based freight management services provider - Expects court sanction hearing to approve the scheme facilitating the takeover by funds advised by BaltCap, Cogels Investments Ltd and Nuoma IR Kapitalas to take place next week Thursday. Shares in Xpediator expected to be cancelled on July 10.

ValiRx PLC - Essex, England-based life science company focused on early-stage cancer therapeutics and women's health - Says all resolutions except special resolutions 12 and 13, concerning disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights for allowing issue of shares for cash and share options, were passed.

