  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Xpediator Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPD   GB00BF6P5V92

XPEDIATOR PLC

(XPD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:00 2022-11-02 am EDT
21.00 GBX   +2.44%
07:25aXpediator : Future Proofing the Supply Chain
PU
09/26BOE Unlikely to Deliver Emergency Rate Rise as Pound Plunges, Says ING
DJ
09/26Transcript : Xpediator Plc, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 26, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xpediator : Future Proofing the Supply Chain

11/02/2022 | 07:25am EDT
The global supply chain had been facing unprecedented challenges in recent times, however these interferences can be faced diligently with resilience and preparing for a more sustainable future.

The worldwide supply chain continues to come up against the continued impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the current economic climate and the recent ongoing conflicts in Ukraine. In response to the uncertainty within the financial and manufacturing sectors, companies and businesses are advised to make adequate risk assessments and preventative measures to ensure as little further disruption to the supply chain as possible.

Though most companies will experience disruption within their supply chain at least once, not all of these disruptions can be predicted. This is why risk management is of such importance, and here we explore the ways in which companies can future proof their supply chain.

Technology

Where risks cannot always be predicted, companies need to be agile and flexible to changes. Early adoption of technologies will provide businesses with the tools they need to collect data and information on historical disruptions and errors. This collected data will then help to shape preparations for the future and help to predict possible future events but also peak sale periods. Technologies help increase speed and efficiency across supply chain processes.

Sustainability

Even during these trying times sustainability remains a top priority across businesses. Consumers are more concerned about where their products come from and whether processes are ethical and safe for the environment.

The global supply chain sits centrally within this international dedication to sustainability. There are multiple ways changes can be made such as reducing packaging, carbon emissions and recycling.

Understanding Consumer Need

Companies along the supply chain will have varying customer bases. It is important to learn as much about your customer behaviours as possible, so that the supply chain can be adapted and aligned accordingly.

Current and future uncertainties mean that companies simply have no choice but to adapt and become more resilient, more flexible and share a continued commitment to global sustainability. Technology plays a huge role in a future proofed supply chain, and work is constantly evolving to improve these technologies. Ultimately the management of supply chain sustainability is down to the humans behind the companies, who must prioritise and plan for the future.

Disclaimer

Xpediator plc published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 11:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 344 M 394 M 394 M
Net income 2022 -0,05 M -0,05 M -0,05 M
Net Debt 2022 7,49 M 8,58 M 8,58 M
P/E ratio 2022 -683x
Yield 2022 5,63%
Capitalization 29,0 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,11x
EV / Sales 2023 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart XPEDIATOR PLC
Duration : Period :
Xpediator Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPEDIATOR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 20,50 GBX
Average target price 75,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 266%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Adrian Stone Chief Executive Officer
Richard Lee Myson Group Chief Financial Officer
Gillian Wilmot Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Robert James Riddleston Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Frater McGurin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPEDIATOR PLC-55.43%33
DSV A/S-33.22%29 812
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-27.51%25 553
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.8.10%4 602
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.2.98%4 578
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.20.73%3 174