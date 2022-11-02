Xpediator : Future Proofing the Supply Chain

The global supply chain had been facing unprecedented challenges in recent times, however these interferences can be faced diligently with resilience and preparing for a more sustainable future.

The worldwide supply chain continues to come up against the continued impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the current economic climate and the recent ongoing conflicts in Ukraine. In response to the uncertainty within the financial and manufacturing sectors, companies and businesses are advised to make adequate risk assessments and preventative measures to ensure as little further disruption to the supply chain as possible.

Though most companies will experience disruption within their supply chain at least once, not all of these disruptions can be predicted. This is why risk management is of such importance, and here we explore the ways in which companies can future proof their supply chain.

Technology

Where risks cannot always be predicted, companies need to be agile and flexible to changes. Early adoption of technologies will provide businesses with the tools they need to collect data and information on historical disruptions and errors. This collected data will then help to shape preparations for the future and help to predict possible future events but also peak sale periods. Technologies help increase speed and efficiency across supply chain processes.

Sustainability

Even during these trying times sustainability remains a top priority across businesses. Consumers are more concerned about where their products come from and whether processes are ethical and safe for the environment.

The global supply chain sits centrally within this international dedication to sustainability. There are multiple ways changes can be made such as reducing packaging, carbon emissions and recycling.

Understanding Consumer Need

Companies along the supply chain will have varying customer bases. It is important to learn as much about your customer behaviours as possible, so that the supply chain can be adapted and aligned accordingly.

Current and future uncertainties mean that companies simply have no choice but to adapt and become more resilient, more flexible and share a continued commitment to global sustainability. Technology plays a huge role in a future proofed supply chain, and work is constantly evolving to improve these technologies. Ultimately the management of supply chain sustainability is down to the humans behind the companies, who must prioritise and plan for the future.