    XPD   GB00BF6P5V92

XPEDIATOR PLC

(XPD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:05 2023-02-14 am EST
38.60 GBX   -1.66%
Xpediator extends deadline for consortium offer to March 14

02/14/2023 | 03:26pm EST
Xpediator PLC - Braintree, England-based freight management services provider - Extends the deadline for the consortium to make a firm takeover offer to March 14, as discussions remain ongoing. Notes that the deadline can be extended further.

In December, Xpediator received an indicative offer from a consortium, which includes its former chief executive Stephen Blyth and largest shareholder Cogels Investments Ltd. It offered 42 pence per Xpediator share in cash.

Current stock price: 38.60 pence

12-month change: down 34%

By Abby Amoakuh; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

