Xpediator extends deadline for consortium offer to March 14

Xpediator PLC - Braintree, England-based freight management services provider - Extends the deadline for the consortium to make a firm takeover offer to March 14, as discussions remain ongoing. Notes that the deadline can be extended further.

In December, Xpediator received an indicative offer from a consortium, which includes its former chief executive Stephen Blyth and largest shareholder Cogels Investments Ltd. It offered 42 pence per Xpediator share in cash.

Current stock price: 38.60 pence

12-month change: down 34%

By Abby Amoakuh; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.