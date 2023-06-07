Advanced search
    XPD   GB00BF6P5V92

XPEDIATOR PLC

(XPD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:00:28 2023-06-07 am EDT
39.70 GBX   -3.17%
09:38aXpediator says takover by DLM Bidco approved by court and shareholders
AN
05/23Xpediator boosts profit and revenue ahead of possible takeover
AN
05/23Xpediator Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Xpediator says takover by DLM Bidco approved by court and shareholders

06/07/2023 | 09:38am EDT
(Alliance News) - Xpediator PLC on Tuesday said a recommended cash offer by DLM Bidco Ltd has been approved by shareholders and the court.

The Braintree, England-based freight management services provider said the offer remains subject to a court sanctioning.

Back in April, Xpediator and DLM Bidco announced an agreement for the entire issued share capital of Xpediator, valued at GBP62.3 million, or 42 pence per share plus a special dividend of 2p per share.

DLM Bidco is a newly incorporated entity which will be owned by funds advised by BaltCap, Cogels Investments and Nuoma IR Kapitalas.

BaltCap is an investor in the Baltic region, and Nuoma is a 20% shareholder of Xpediator's subsidiary Delamode Baltics UAB, as well as Delamode's managing director.

Shares in Xpediator were up 1.2% at 41.50 pence each in London on Wednesday afternoon.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
FREIGHT MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS -1.74% 0.565 End-of-day quote.2.73%
XPEDIATOR PLC -3.17% 39.7 Delayed Quote.7.89%
Financials
Sales 2022 344 M 427 M 427 M
Net income 2022 -0,05 M -0,06 M -0,06 M
Net Debt 2022 7,50 M 9,31 M 9,31 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1 367x
Yield 2022 2,82%
Capitalization 58,1 M 72,1 M 72,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart XPEDIATOR PLC
Duration : Period :
Xpediator Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPEDIATOR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 41,00 GBX
Average target price 75,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 82,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Adrian Stone Chief Executive Officer
Richard Lee Myson Group Chief Financial Officer
Gillian Wilmot Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Robert James Riddleston Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Frater McGurin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPEDIATOR PLC7.89%72
DSV A/S24.08%41 976
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG18.59%33 619
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.8.77%5 219
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.5.20%4 958
COMPAÑÍA DE DISTRIBUCIÓN INTEGRAL LOGISTA HOLDINGS, S.A.0.25%3 334
