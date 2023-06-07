Xpediator says takover by DLM Bidco approved by court and shareholders

(Alliance News) - Xpediator PLC on Tuesday said a recommended cash offer by DLM Bidco Ltd has been approved by shareholders and the court.

The Braintree, England-based freight management services provider said the offer remains subject to a court sanctioning.

Back in April, Xpediator and DLM Bidco announced an agreement for the entire issued share capital of Xpediator, valued at GBP62.3 million, or 42 pence per share plus a special dividend of 2p per share.

DLM Bidco is a newly incorporated entity which will be owned by funds advised by BaltCap, Cogels Investments and Nuoma IR Kapitalas.

BaltCap is an investor in the Baltic region, and Nuoma is a 20% shareholder of Xpediator's subsidiary Delamode Baltics UAB, as well as Delamode's managing director.

Shares in Xpediator were up 1.2% at 41.50 pence each in London on Wednesday afternoon.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.