Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential XPEL Securities Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who lost money in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL). Previously, XPEL plummeted over 17% on October 19, 2023, after Culper Research published a report alleging that the company “grossly understated its substantial reliance on Tesla” and “is concealing a massive undisclosed risk.”

What is the XPEL Securities Lawsuit Investigation About?

On Thursday, October 19, 2023, Culper Research published a report alleging that protective film and coating company XPEL, Inc. has been concealing and misstating its vulnerabilities. The report alleges that, despite XPEL claiming in a Form 8-K filing that Tesla represents only 5% or less of its revenue pertaining to paint protection film, interviews with XPEL installers reveal the true number is likely 25% to 35%. According to Culper Research, XPEL published the 5% figure in response to news reports on October 11, 2023, suggesting Tesla had begun offering its own pain protection films, effectively disintermediating XPEL.

Following this report, XPEL’s stock price dropped 17% on Thursday, October 19, 2023, causing significant harm to investors.

Then, on May 2, 2024, XPEL issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, stating that it was revising its annual revenue growth projection downward from 8-10% to 15%. XPEL also reported GAAP earnings per share of $0.24, missing consensus estimates by $0.06, and revenue of $90.1 million, missing consensus estimates by $3.99 million.

Following this news, XPEL’s stock price plunged over 38% on May 2, 2024, causing significant harm to investors.

