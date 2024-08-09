Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all purchasers of securities of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) between November 8, 2023 and May 2, 2024. XPEL describes itself as a company that “supplies automotive paint protection film, automotive window film, ceramic coatings, architectural window film products, and related tools and equipment to support the installation of these products.”

The Allegations: Rosen Law Firm is Investigating the Allegations that XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations.

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XPEL’s competitors were siphoning an increasingly large segment of the market; (2) as a result, XPEL’s revenue growth became increasingly dependent upon existing customers and partners; (3) as a result, XPEL’s revenue growth for 2023 and 2024 dwindled; and (4) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about XPEL’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against XPEL, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by October 7, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

