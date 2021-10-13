Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. XPEL, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPEL   US98379L1008

XPEL, INC.

(XPEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XPEL : A sunroof creates a portal for the sun's harmful UV rays, heat, and blinding glare to shine through. XPEL PRIME XR PLUS ™ window tint is designed to protect passengers from harmful UV rays and help improve interior comfort.

10/13/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sunroofs, moonroofs, and panoramic glass roofs are a luxury option on most vehicles. It helps create an open space interior with a view of the sky above all year round. However, the downside of a panoramic or sunroof is the sun beating down on you and your occupants while traveling. A sunroof creates a portal for the sun's harmful UV rays, heat, and blinding glare to shine through. XPEL PRIME XR PLUS ™ window tint is designed to protect passengers from harmful UV rays and help improve interior comfort.

PEL window tint has earned the Seal of Recommendation from the Skin Cancer Foundation. This is because PRIME XR PLUS ™ offers sun protection against 99 percent of UV rays, a leading cause of skin cancer. In addition, XPEL window film rejects 98 percent of infrared heat to help improve interior comfort. PRIME XR PLUS is constructed using multi-later nanoparticle technology and offered in various tint shades to match or complement a vehicle's exterior color. Leave the heat outside with XPEL ceramic window film.

Visit XPEL.com to learn more about PRIME XR PLUS ™ and other XPEL products for vehicle interiors like RX ™ Antimicrobial and FUSION PLUS ™ ceramic coating. Use the site's Installer Locator tool to find the nearest XPEL shop and get a free quote today.

Disclaimer

XPEL Inc. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 14:01:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about XPEL, INC.
10:02aXPEL : A sunroof creates a portal for the sun's harmful UV rays, heat, and blinding glare ..
PU
10/12INSIDER SELL : Xpel
MT
10/07INSIDER SELL : Xpel
MT
10/06XPEL : Named Title Sponsor of L'Étape San Antonio Criterium Race
BU
10/05INSIDER SELL : Xpel
MT
10/01INSIDER SELL : Xpel
MT
10/01XPEL : Announces Multiple Acquisitions in North America (Form 8-K)
PU
10/01XPEL : Acquires Five Protective Films Businesses in North America for $20.1 Million
MT
10/01XPEL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/01XPEL : Announces Multiple Acquisitions in North America
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XPEL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 252 M - -
Net income 2021 34,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 56,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 949 M 1 949 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart XPEL, INC.
Duration : Period :
XPEL, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPEL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 70,57 $
Average target price 110,00 $
Spread / Average Target 55,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryan Lewis Pape Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Barry R. Wood Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy Allen Hartt Vice President-Technical Operations & OEM
Richard K. Crumly Independent Director
Mark E. Adams Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPEL, INC.36.87%1 949
DENSO CORPORATION22.79%51 038
APTIV PLC22.92%44 098
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.14.82%25 306
CONTINENTAL AG-9.15%22 616
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-6.56%21 103