XPEL : A sunroof creates a portal for the sun's harmful UV rays, heat, and blinding glare to shine through. XPEL PRIME XR PLUS ™ window tint is designed to protect passengers from harmful UV rays and help improve interior comfort.

Sunroofs, moonroofs, and panoramic glass roofs are a luxury option on most vehicles. It helps create an open space interior with a view of the sky above all year round. However, the downside of a panoramic or sunroof is the sun beating down on you and your occupants while traveling. A sunroof creates a portal for the sun's harmful UV rays, heat, and blinding glare to shine through. XPEL PRIME XR PLUS ™ window tint is designed to protect passengers from harmful UV rays and help improve interior comfort.

PEL window tint has earned the Seal of Recommendation from the Skin Cancer Foundation. This is because PRIME XR PLUS ™ offers sun protection against 99 percent of UV rays, a leading cause of skin cancer. In addition, XPEL window film rejects 98 percent of infrared heat to help improve interior comfort. PRIME XR PLUS is constructed using multi-later nanoparticle technology and offered in various tint shades to match or complement a vehicle's exterior color. Leave the heat outside with XPEL ceramic window film.

Visit XPEL.com to learn more about PRIME XR PLUS ™ and other XPEL products for vehicle interiors like RX ™ Antimicrobial and FUSION PLUS ™ ceramic coating. Use the site's Installer Locator tool to find the nearest XPEL shop and get a free quote today.