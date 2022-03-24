Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. XPEL, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPEL   US98379L1008

XPEL, INC.

(XPEL)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nasdaq  -  03/23 04:00:00 pm EDT
55.92 USD   -6.35%
08:32aXPEL Announces Appointment of Stacy L. Bogart to Board of Directors
BU
03/16INSIDER SELL : Xpel
MT
03/14INSIDER SELL : Xpel
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XPEL Announces Appointment of Stacy L. Bogart to Board of Directors

03/24/2022 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

XPEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XPEL) (the "Company"), a global provider of protective films and coatings, announced today the appointment of Stacy L. Bogart to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Bogart currently serves as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Corporate Responsibility at Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading maker of recreational vehicles and marine products. She previously served in senior leadership roles at Polaris Inc., The Toro Company and Honeywell International Inc.

Ms. Bogart also serves as President of the Winnebago Industries Foundation and is part of the senior team responsible for setting the company’s global strategy while also leading all matters related to legal, government relations, product compliance and product safety; overseeing SEC and NYSE compliance, and leading the development and implementation of ESG initiatives across the company. Ms. Bogart has significant experience and expertise in the M&A process, most recently playing an instrumental role in Winnebago Industries’ acquisitions of Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta Boats and playing a key role in post-merger integration activities. While at Polaris she completed and assisted with integrating more than 25 acquisitions, strategic alliances and joint ventures. She holds undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Iowa.

Ryan Pape, President and Chief Executive Officer of XPEL stated, “We are pleased to welcome Stacy to the XPEL Board of Directors. Her extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions and related businesses will be invaluable to us as we execute on our plans to continue to grow the business.”

Stacy Bogart commented, “This is an exciting time to join the XPEL board. I look forward to lending my experience and expertise to help drive XPEL’s continued progress and success.”

Ms. Bogart is also a director of the Greater Twin Cities United Way and is a member of the Leadership Council for the Mayo Clinic. Previously she served as a director of the Guthrie Theater, Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and was Vice Chair of the Minnesota Zoo Foundation.

About XPEL, Inc.
XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “XPEL”.

Safe harbor statement

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding XPEL, Inc. and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, anticipated use of proceeds from capital transactions, expansion into new markets, and execution of the company's growth strategy. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "is expected," "expects," "scheduled," "intends," "contemplates," "anticipates," "believes," "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of XPEL. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, performance and acceptance of the company's products, economic factors, competition, the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of XPEL. Although XPEL has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and XPEL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about XPEL, INC.
08:32aXPEL Announces Appointment of Stacy L. Bogart to Board of Directors
BU
03/16INSIDER SELL : Xpel
MT
03/14INSIDER SELL : Xpel
MT
03/10INSIDER SELL : Xpel
MT
03/07INSIDER SELL : Xpel
MT
03/01B. Riley Lowers XPEL's Price Target to $100 from $120, Lowers Target Multiple to Reflec..
MT
02/28TRANSCRIPT : XPEL, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2022
CI
02/28XPEL Reports Record Revenue of $70.1 Million in Fourth Quarter 2021; Fourth Quarter Rev..
BU
02/28Earnings Flash (XPEL) XPEL Posts Q4 Revenue $70.1M
MT
02/28XPEL Reports Flat Earnings, Higher Revenue for Q4
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XPEL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 321 M - -
Net income 2022 42,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 544 M 1 544 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,81x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart XPEL, INC.
Duration : Period :
XPEL, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPEL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 55,92 $
Average target price 100,00 $
Spread / Average Target 78,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryan Lewis Pape Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Barry R. Wood Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy Allen Hartt Vice President-Technical Operations & OEM
Richard K. Crumly Independent Director
Mark E. Adams Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPEL, INC.-18.10%1 544
DENSO CORPORATION-17.42%49 621
APTIV PLC-28.50%31 952
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.50%18 730
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-15.33%18 282
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-16.31%15 924