XPEL Dealer Spotlight: McLaren of Charlotte, the Highest Volume McLaren Dealership in North America

McLaren of Charlotte, North Carolina, is a leading high-end luxury and exotic vehicle retailer. In addition to McLaren, the dealership markets premium brands including Ferrari, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce to name a few. The latest brand to join McLaren of Charlotte is the Swedish supercar brand Koenigsegg. As one of the highest volume McLaren dealerships, on average, they have historically delivered more than one hundred vehicles per month. The dealership relies on XPEL to provide industry-leading paint protection film and ceramic coating for their inventory.

McLaren of Charlotte believes that XPEL PPF patterns are the highest quality to satisfy their discerning clientele and that XPEL's patterns library and film quality clearly sets the brand apart from the competition.

McLaren of Charlotte offers vehicle protection provided by XPEL which includes ULTIMATE PLUS ™ paint protection film and FUSION PLUS ™ ceramic coating. The XPEL' clear bra' paint protection wrap targets the most high-risk areas of a vehicle including the hood, fenders, side mirrors, headlamps, and front bumper. XPEL paint protection film provides 'self-healing' properties that protects paint from corrosion caused by rock chips, scratch marks, and environmental contaminants like bird droppings and bug acid. FUSION PLUS ceramic coating is applied to the exterior of the vehicle. Its infused hydrophobic properties ensure a defined paint quality shine that will also repel water, mud, and road grime while making coated surfaces easier to clean.

XPEL and McLaren of Charlotte share a common goal, to provide a premium product to the customer. Nicole Marino, marketing director of McLaren of Charlotte, enjoys working with XPEL. The dealership's in-house installation program for paint protection services goes beyond the product. Marino had only positive things to say about XPEL customer service and the satisfaction XPEL paint protection film brings to her clients. If you see a new McLaren supercar on the east coast, there is a good chance it was sold at Charlotte and protected by XPEL.