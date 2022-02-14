Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. XPEL, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPEL   US98379L1008

XPEL, INC.

(XPEL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/11 04:00:00 pm
62.95 USD   +8.65%
02/11INSIDER SELL : Xpel
MT
02/10Nordson to Join S&P 500; PDC Energy to Join MidCap 400; XPEL to Join SmallCap 600
MT
02/09INSIDER SELL : Xpel
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XPEL, Inc. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results

02/14/2022 | 08:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

XPEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XPEL) a global provider of protective films and coatings, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and year end 2021 results.

To access the live webcast, please visit the XPEL, Inc. website at www.xpel.com/investor.

To participate in the call by phone, dial 888-506-0062 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial (973) 528-0011. Callers should use access code: 930015

A replay of the teleconference will be available until March 30, 2022 and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 44592.

About XPEL, Inc.
XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “XPEL”.

Safe harbor statement

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding XPEL, Inc. and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, anticipated use of proceeds from capital transactions, expansion into new markets, and execution of the company's growth strategy. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "is expected," "expects," "scheduled," "intends," "contemplates," "anticipates," "believes," "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of XPEL. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, performance and acceptance of the company's products, economic factors, competition, the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of XPEL. Although XPEL has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and XPEL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about XPEL, INC.
02/11INSIDER SELL : Xpel
MT
02/10Nordson to Join S&P 500; PDC Energy to Join MidCap 400; XPEL to Join SmallCap 600
MT
02/09INSIDER SELL : Xpel
MT
02/07INSIDER SELL : Xpel
MT
02/01INSIDER SELL : Xpel
MT
01/28XPEL : 2022 Porsche 718 GT4 RS is a GT3 in a Cayman Body
PU
01/24XPEL, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
01/12INSIDER SELL : Xpel
MT
01/11XPEL Selected As Exclusive Paint Protection Film and Window Film Sponsor of Audi Club N..
BU
01/10INSIDER SELL : Xpel
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XPEL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 258 M - -
Net income 2021 33,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 51,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 738 M 1 738 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,73x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart XPEL, INC.
Duration : Period :
XPEL, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPEL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 62,95 $
Average target price 110,00 $
Spread / Average Target 74,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryan Lewis Pape Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Barry R. Wood Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy Allen Hartt Vice President-Technical Operations & OEM
Richard K. Crumly Independent Director
Mark E. Adams Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPEL, INC.-7.81%1 738
DENSO CORPORATION-10.20%56 352
APTIV PLC-18.76%36 249
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.71%22 666
CONTINENTAL AG-3.79%20 434
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-5.64%20 387